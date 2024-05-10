If you have not yet heard Rebecca tell her story, you need to listen - even if it breaks your heart.

The biggest reason you need to listen is to that you can KNOW how to help STOP someone else from taking their child to the hospital.

We all love Doc Malik. And if you never heard him before, take a good listen as he interviews Rebecca. He gently gathers details that many of us did not know. And you can see how much he cares, and how much he wants to help.

Won’t you please share this link today?

GiveSendGo Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 4 days! GIVE SEND GO for Rebecca The biggest lesson Rebecca has learned: Trust GOD! #2 Lesson: Don’t Trust What the Doctors Say.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York. Donations are up to $5,255, and how lovely is it to see all the prayers? Our PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca is also HERE.

STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS

Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Rebecca says,

“We Need to Hold Them Accountable.”

“They have killed 1.2 million in hospitals. If we don’t hold them accountable, it won’t stop.”

Dr. Malik doesn’t know if we will ever see justice for all these deaths, but Rebecca wants all 42 doctors and nurses, including Northwell Hospital, to know that she knows what they did.

Could you be so kind as to stop by and offer Rebecca a Prayer?

The Satanic World

Dr Margaret Aranda and Rebecca Charles

Apr 28

This case still has many unknowns, including whether Rebecca Charles will be able to find a lawyer to represent it. In just 15 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal. This is to start a Prayer Chain to ask for God's intervention. It was beyond the statute of limitations for Rebecca to file a lawsuit on wrongful death or loss of companionship. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence. It seems that the reluctance of lawyers to provide representation is their retainer and professional fees, and an inability to seek damages for a loss of future income.

Read full story

Thank you!

Subscribe to Rebecca’s Substack HERE :

Thank you for having a sweet heart!

DONATE FOR THE CASE

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES ?

Like Daniel in the lion’s den, this 12-year-old Ethiopian girl believs in miracles:

And God healed me from a traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia/POTS, MCAS, and a vertebral artery dissection sustained after a lady hit me and my 2-year-old daughter at 90 mph in a car accident. He IS the God of ALL MIRACLES! And God let me come back after having a Near-Death Experience #NDE, or I wouldn’t have been here to write one single word!

LET US PRAY FOR REBECCA

Because there is power in prayer, and MORE power in the prayer of us as we AGREE TOGETHER:

Father God, as the clock ticks and Rebecca feels the time bomb, please give her that special release that allows her mind and soul to give it all to You.

At the same time, we ASK YOU FOR A MIRACLE on Rebecca’s behalf.

Help one of us connect with that special donor or lawyer. Speak to them in a special way, give them an angel in a dream, grant someone receives an unexpected sum of money, or use Your Ways to open a door so Rebecca gets what she needs.

We also ask that You move in the hearts of Northwell Hospital to stop them from petitioning the Court for a Dismissal on Monday. Incite Your fear in their hearts, move them to omit this from their plans.

We know that You are the God of miracles! Only You can cause this to happen! Dear God in the Highest, Almighty Creator, we ask you to MOVE TODAY! In the Name of Jesus, Your Son, Our Lord, we ask. Amen.

