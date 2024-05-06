Thank you for being in prayer for Rebecca Charles. A prayer chain for her was started a week ago. Thank you for reaching out in spiritual intercession!

I am sorry there are doctors who kill.

In many hospitals, they’re STILL doing it.

Hospital administrators keep it this way to get reimbursed from the Federal Government. It is just like they took a gun and murdered Danielle Alvarez. And probably, they did this to millions of others who were given Remdesivir, a ventilator, morphine, benzos, anesthestetics, paralyzing drugs - and then they failed to resuscitate them by making them a “Do Not Resuscitate”, a DNR.

In just 7 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is still unrepresented by an attorney.

Thank you for considering a GiveSendGo donation to help legal fees.

Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 8 days!

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

Thank you for stopping by to PRAY, GIVE, or SHARE!

STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS

Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Share with anyone who has children, because there are certain hospitals you want them to stay away from. And share with someone who has already lost a child, an elder, a spouse, a disabled person, or anyone else subjected to a hospital death protocol. Read more here:

You can post your loved one’s story, including the name of the hospital, doctors, and nurses who wrote and then followed orders that hastened death, which is murder.

In case someone needs it, I posted my Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Protocols that may help you to STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL. I include private “hospital hostage” services that help you in the hospital.

Rebecca’s Prayer Chain is HERE :

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

This site is dedicated to helping others avoid a hospital that has killed a loved one with their protocols

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

