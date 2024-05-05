I am sorry there are doctors who want to kill you or your child. And nurses.

In many hospitals,

… They're all in on it.

… And I am sorry that hospital administrators keep it this way to make money.

It’s true. Just as if they had a gun, they use a list of doctor’s orders that eventually kill.

We wrote about Dr. Vernon Coleman’s chilling take on this:

In just 8 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is still unrepresented by an attorney.

Your prayers and support are so appreciated!

Rebecca Cares About Your Children

And she does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Share with anyone who has children, because there are certain hospitals you want them to stay away from. And share with someone who has already lost a child, an elder, a spouse, a disabled person, or anyone else subjected to a hospital death protocol. Read more here:

Features include a section to post your loved one’s story, including the name of the hospital, doctors, and nurses.

In case someone needs it, I posted my Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Protocols that may help you to STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL. I include private “hospital hostage” services that help you in the hospital.

Thank you for Sharing and Caring! Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 8 days!

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

The last donations were three days ago. Thank you for stopping by to PRAY or GIVE.

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

This site is dedicated to helping others avoid a hospital that has killed a loved one with their protocols

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!