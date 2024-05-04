COUNTDOWN 9 DAYS Until Possible Defendant Request for Case Dismissal: Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
Medical Malpractice and Negligence: “For all of us, you must succeed.” And Thank You for JOINING OUR PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca!
In 9 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is still unrepresented by an attorney.
The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had already passed. The April 9, 2024 suit was filed one hour and eleven minutes before the deadline for medical malpractice and negligence.
The case details are HERE, including the list of those named: Northwell Health and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses are listed.
Thank you for your prayers that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 11 days!
Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE.
That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.
In case someone needs it, I posted my Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Protocols that may help you to STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL. I include private “hospital hostage” services that help you in the hospital.