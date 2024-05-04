In 9 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is still unrepresented by an attorney.

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had already passed. The April 9, 2024 suit was filed one hour and eleven minutes before the deadline for medical malpractice and negligence.

The case details are HERE, including the list of those named: Northwell Health and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses are listed.

Thank you for your prayers that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 11 days!

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

The last donations were three days ago. Thank you for stopping by to PRAY or GIVE.

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

This site is dedicated to helping others avoid a hospital that has killed a loved one with their protocols

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

In case someone needs it, I posted my Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Protocols that may help you to STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL. I include private "hospital hostage" services that help you in the hospital.

