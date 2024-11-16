Staging semi-trailers of equipment at an old Air Force Base, six counties are affected:

Macomb Kent Ionia Eaton Ingham Livingston

NOTE: Michigan doesn't get hurricanes, earthquakes, landslides, or tsunamis. They might occasionally get blizzards and tornadoes.

What they do have in common: the Grand River and Clinton River tributaries and basins.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/gabrielhaynes/status/1855818119886819683?s=46

The Video

This meeting was on October 28, 2024, in Oscoda Township, MI.

Supervisor Bill Palmer:

“The airport was just notified that FEMA has chosen the airport facility as a stationing hub for Emergency Services. They will be bringing in some 350 semi-trailers with equipment to park on the base,” Palmer said. If you see a lot of trucks coming into the base, that’s what it is. It’s nothing to get scared about; they’re staging for emergency situations in any of these six counties that FEMA serves.”

The Thread

YouTube video:

Another Tweet

Source: https://x.com/Liberty_Scrypt/status/1855958053381910730

The Thread

Emphases are mine.

Reports have surfaced of Federal Emergency Management Agency staging trucks across north central Michigan, including at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, sparking speculation and fears about the agency’s doings and prompting elected representatives to seek clarification from FEMA officials. In the wake of the concerns, FEMA and Oscoda officials finally issued statements saying the site was merely being considered for material staging, according to independent reporter Dave Bondy. According to the Iosco News last week, “the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA) will station a hub for emergency services. Three hundred and fifty semi-trailers with equipment to serve a six-county region will be stored at the airport.” The staging was reportedly to serve Macomb, Kent, Ionia, Eaton, Ingham, and Livingston counties. Elected officials were kept in the dark: Michigan Rep. Mike Hoadley said today he was waiting for clarification from FEMA on behalf of constituents concerning the site’s and the agency’s activities. While the staging was reported to have been under way, the site’s purposes had been a mystery, leading to forgivable speculation and worries among residents amidst the agency’s failures in the wake of Hurricane Helene. It came to light this weekend the failed agency, under the auspices of disgraced Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas, intentionally withheld aid in hurricane-affected areas on political grounds. An agency official was fired after it was revealed she directed workers in an official memo to withhold support from households with pro-Donald Trump paraphernalia displayed. The agency had already come under fire over diverting funding to illegal immigrants under its Shelter and Services Program (SSP), spending nearly $1 billion on the initiative. Legislation was introduced days after Helene hit in October to cut off funding for the program. Notably, the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base is a Superfund site. It closed in 1993, and an Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry report says hazardous materials were released at the base and that those substances had “migrated” beyond the base’s boundaries. The contaminant in question is trichloroethylene (TCE), a solvent that produces other chemicals. The report details the debate about whether TCE could have been responsible for cancer or causing miscarriages near contaminated sites. The agency said contaminants were in local waterways and could pose health risks, though those were believed to have been contained through land-use restrictions. TCE contamination has been found at Nike Missile sites, though known Nikes stored in Michigan were limited to the Detroit area. However, the Air Force did have nuclear assets at Wurtsmith during the Cold War. As for the FEMA operation, the staging may have been storage of materials acquired under FEMA grants to local emergency management officials. But the agency’s politicization by its doings and failure in Helene-devastated western North Carolina understandably led to speculation and fears about the staging’s purposes. The agency’s lack of transparency in Michigan might do little to rehabilitate its image. Source: https://www.themidwesterner.news/2024/11/mystery-fema-staging-350-semi-trailers-at-decommissioned-air-force-base-in-oscoda/

3 Images:

Classified Summer Exercises: Michigan as a Test Run

This features the woman who texted directions for FEMA workers to skip homes that had a Trump sign:

In this video above, Gary Franchi shows the FEMA Whistleblower saying that even though she was “fired”, she could still access her computer files with FEMA, and she took screenshots while pages were being deleted.

This video report cites,

“They form part of a strategic federal corridor connecting to Racine, Wisconsin. The routes, staging areas, and logistics mirror military exercises exactly. FEMA isn't improvising – they're executing a carefully planned strategy.” … This Michigan operation isn't isolated – it's a test run for nationwide implementation. The evidence is overwhelming. Military training at Fort McCoy involved scenarios with "angry citizens" and "notional riots." FEMA's current actions mirror these exercises perfectly. The Oscoda Air Base, initially claimed to be for migrant housing, has been transformed into a massive staging area. The disconnect between federal actions and local oversight raises serious questions about the true purpose of this operation. Underground routes, strategic ferry systems, and military-grade logistics all point to something far bigger than emergency preparation. Our source confirms that the 30,000 personnel weren't trained for disaster relief – they were trained specifically for detaining American citizens during periods of unrest. The mainstream media's silence is deafening. While they distract you with other narratives, FEMA is executing a plan years in the making. Every truck, every staging area, every route has been meticulously planned. Michigan is just the beginning. Gary Franchi reveals exclusive details about the military whistleblower's shocking revelations, the connection to classified summer exercises, and the broader implications for American freedom. This is the story they don't want you to hear.

We previously covered the story of the Whistleblower.

We covered the September 27, 2024, DoD Directive 5240.01 that expanded domestic military permission to use lethal force on its citizens.

At 12’42” on the above YouTube video, Gary states that the operation was not a drill:

At 12’54”:

Here is the geography of the counties:

At 13’59”:

At 14’40”, Gary describes that his informant says these are military exercises; he verified everything on the DoD’s website.

At 15’26”, Gary says this is a photo of that DoD Public Relations photograph showing this summer 2024 operation that practiced “suppressing dissent”.

At 16:00, he adds the second image as the “federal mobilization”:

Gary describes this is the map that “set off” a new whistleblower, because it is the same as military maps the person has seen:

US Army Reserves train for detaining citizens and “riot suppression” that Gary says ties in to Michigan’s training actions:

Another DoD photo:

30,000 participated in the exercise,…

Another DOD photo from the summer 2024 operation:

Strategic routes and ferry systems…

All of the federal locations around Lake Michigan. Gary says they are all federal ports. And they line up with the two maps discussed above that had hand-drawn arrows on them:

From the Detroit News, stating “no immediate plans”:

Gary shows a local TV news broadcast (seen at the bottom of the above image) saying the facility was used for migrant housing but someone had the idea to use it “for recovery efforts across the state”. With no oversight.

Selected counties:

(He plays a clip from the city supervisor, already shown above)

Gary asks, “What emergency? An inauguration, or a revolt when they don’t certify an election? They are preparing to arrest American citizens.”

There you go. You decide.

Source: HERE is the above video link.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

FEMA has to go down.

It can apparently be replaced by individual nonprofit organizations who had boots on the ground in record time! Groups like Samaritan’s Purse, individuals like Shawn Hendrix and #OperationShelter can do more to get WiFi, clothing, heaters, camping gear, RVs, and housing for those threatened with child custody threats if the don’t have housing by Friday!

Look at Florida, where a FEMA worker got fired for texting instructions to bypass homes with Trump signs!

Let the lawsuits commence! Let the people keep helping the people!

And bring on the FOIAs … and the lawsuits.

And keep your cool. Don’t be distracted by UFOs or voting arguments… they want the masses to dissent.

LET US PRAY

Holy Lord of All the Ages,

You alone are mightier than all! Only You have the power, light, and love, to save us from one another!

Leave a comment