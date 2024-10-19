Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17625

My prayer is that every real man stays just the way they are. Us women have smaller bones, more fat, less lean muscle, and are not strong in the ways that God made you.

Women have never gotten together to build a skyscraper.

While there are some, women aren't the main ones going in to remote areas to help rescue those trapped in a fire or chain saw people out of a drowning home. And they certainly aren't the primary ones manning tractors, bulldozers, and back hoes, getting covered in a day's worth of dirt and mud. That duty is beholden to our men.

Our hands and wrists are much more delicate than that of yours, our men. I need both hands to get a cast iron skillet filled with homemade sourdough cinnamon rolls out of the oven! My husband can lift it out in one swoop! Whoosh!

I am much lower to the ground but still not much help moving rocks, which I can do only one small portion at a time. Our burly men can much more easily carry not only a shovel of rock, but a wheelbarrow of them. Uphill. And over and over again. And day after day after day!

I know because I watched them build a waterfall and pond in our backyard, my husband's profession. And I fed 5-6 men, who can eat my daily intake in one meal! Watching these men was a lesson in the Power of God and in His Creation!

Let us keep working together, each contributing our gifts and talents for the betterment of our neighbor, as we do unto the Lord!

LET US PRAY

Our Heavenly Lord God,

We thank You for creating us as we are, for being there when our spark of light burst into the atmosphere upon conception! You were there!

We glorify You for making us man or woman! And for fitting us nicely together, Lord, we are grateful for our differences that help us work together with one hand washing the other!

Bless our rugged men who righteously dig ditches, move rock, man heavy equipment, and forage for the benefit of their women and children. Bless them, Lord, with extra strength and agility, multiplying their capabilities and capacity to help others!

Bless us, Your women who gather and prepare the food which sustains their families, especially our strong husbands who need sustenance and power food to excel in their physical work! Bless the work of our hands, and help us help our men in more powerful and inspiring ways!

We glorify You for Your mercy! We see that despite the most horrendous tragedies and floods, amidst the literally broken homes and lives lost, there remain those stalwart men who trudge on and boldly go into places where You have prepared them to go! BLESS THEM!

We thank You ou for all the Hurricane Helene and Milton rescuers and volunteers who have gone into places that they never could have imagined, and whose eyes have seen things that they would rather forget. BLESS THEM, GOOD LORD!

Thank You for the helpers, cooks, babysitters, and all who help our men do their jobs! Without them, our rescue efforts would be on more of a skeleton crew! Allow them to see their grave importance, and to patiently bear their role in service as unto You! KEEP THEM PROTECTED, HOLY GOD!

Bless the wives and children, especially the orphans, Bountiful Lord God! Comfort them while their husbands are away or their parents have died, and restore Your best measure to all men, women, and children! LORD GOD OF ALL CREATION, OF ALL HEAVEN AND EARTH, BLESS US ALL!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

