You need to know your blood type. Especially if you prefer unvaccinated blood to vaccinated blood, you need to know your blood type.

And then know how rare it is (or is not). It could save your life.

Scott Schara and OurAmazingGrace.net want to stress this importance, because we care about the badness that hospital and emergency care can be - and remember Scott’s story about Grace, because still… no one wants you to go to the hospital (instructions for no Remdesivir, no Ventilation may need to be on your medical durable power of attorney - remember to talk to your designated decision-maker). If you have a loved one who passed in a hospital, see the truth of a horrific national endeavor funded by the government here.

Consider your Medical Directives - our NEWEST MARCH 2023 UPDATE includes “no blood transfusions under anesthesia or otherwise, without your permission”.

It is a shame we have to concern ourselves about the possibilities of getting Remdesivir or a blood transfusion, or even getting vaccinated against our will while under anesthesia or in the hospital, but we think it best to be informed. We know why some of these things are being done: for government money.

Scott and I want you to have this information on THE HOSPITAL HOTLINE.

And if you need blood, BlessedByHisBlood.org is a Cooperative is an option for unvaccinated blood donations - and as with all blood banking, they always need donations of money and to have you in their system as a blood donor.

Remember to ask them if they have the correct unit of blood for you, because:

The #1 cause of error with blood transfusions is getting the wrong unit of blood, no matter how carefully you planned to receive your own unit.

Know Your Blood Type

Start off your blood donation journey by knowing your blood type. Once you know your blood type, and option is to “ask a friend” to donate for you.

For $45, you can go to a lab and get your blood drawn for a Type and Cross, which tells you the blood type and whether it is Rh - or +. And while you’re there, get your Vitamin D level checked, yes? Read this whole thing before starting.

1. Request An “Online” Test - Do it for Mom and Dad, too!

Order a blood test here: https://requestatest.com/blood-type-testing?msclkid=24b0be4e1ee0121dbc89dc6d8458591d

You choose the “Online” Blood Test ordering option on the left, in blue.

2. Find A Lab with the “Lab Finder” - Carpool Together

There are some states that have exceptions to routine lab testing, so be sure it can be done at your location:

For LABCORP : NY, NJ, RI, MA or MD

For QUEST DIAGNOSTICS: NY, NJ and RI.

To find a lab near you, here is a link to a Lab Finder:

This is what it looks like:

You would check, “Routine Laboratory Collections”, the top left box. But wait! You may also add a Vitamin D level! Or anything else you haven’t had in a while: CBC blood count; Comprehensive Metabolic Panel for electrolytes, kidneys and liver; HbA1c for blood sugar/diabetes, testosterone level (men and women), and more!

3. Order A Vitamin D Level Too - You Must Know it!

A. Scroll down to the bottom of the blue box, and click: “General Wellness”

We’re almost there!

B. Now go to the top alphabetic, and pick “V” for “Vitamin”:

C. Once you click “V”, scroll down to the $75 “Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy”:

4. Put a “Blood Type” and “Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy” in your CART

Both tests are $120 and You Are Worth It!

5. Go to the Lab and Get Your Results in 1-2 Days!

And finally, once you know your blood type, start ASKING YOUR FRIENDS! Carpool to the lab and consider joining BlessedByHisBlood.com and read my article to consider being in a Cooperative with others! I know they could use your donations to bring this to the next level! And consider paying for your loved ones to know their blood type as a Holiday Gift that Keeps on Giving!!!

“What blood type are you?”

Say my hubby is O+. He can get O+ or O- blood.

I’m O-, a “Universal Donor”. My hubby can get my blood, and so can everyone else.

Lucky him. Not-so-lucky me.

But that means I could be the neighborhood blood bank. Lucky me?

Who Can Donate to Who

Here is more information on how you and your loved ones could or could not donate to one another. Why should you know this? Because if you have a rare blood type, your hospital could need to start procuring it from a distant city:

O- is the Universal Donor who can give blood to anyone, and AB+ is the Universal Recipient, who can receive blood from anyone. If you are a rare blood type like B- or AB-, you need to know that ASAP!

Prevalence of Blood Types

See how rare or popular your blood type is, and know who is compatible with you:

We see that lucky hubby O+ again has the most popular blood type (1 in 3 or 37.4%) AND can receive from O+ or O-. Mine at O- is only 1 person in 15 or 6.6%, harder to find. The rarest blood type is AB - , and one time I rushed a patient to the ER as his closest hospital was 2 hours away… they had to procure AB- blood from afar and had he not been on the road early, he would have died. So KNOW YOUR BLOOD TYPE!

It’s Nice to Know You Can Do Your Part

We are fighting for you and our children. Keep doing your part by:

Donating to the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation here: https://www.vacsafety.org/donate Forward this email to your email list, because the data is there and YOU can also protect our kids.

Thank you for reading my writings!

This is the time to band together as Americans to stand up for our rights

What is my next step?

Join Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine at https://ReclaimingMed.org Physicians, health care providers, advocates, and patients all welcome. See you there.

Send a letter to Governor Newsom. Demand we get back our fundamental rights to medical freedom: https:CaliforniaForUs.org

Send a letter to your State's Attorney General. Ask them to do their job and protect those they have sworn an oath to protect. Demand they convene a grand jury and bring criminal indictments against the perpetrators .https://10letters.org/ Then Tell 10 Friends to Do The Same!

Visit AlignAct.com to Sign a Petition to Your Congress and get a Medical Freedom Act in the works: https://alignact.com/go/medical-freedom-act

For Health Care Professionals: Take Steve Kirsch’s Survey if you work in healthcare: https://airtable.com/shrQZWaacOu9j2rhh?

WHAT I REALLY THINK