Caution: The T-shirt shows a picture of Trump’s face with one “flipping the bird” hand signs on each side.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I am offended by his shirt, because it's inappropriate (or at least in bad taste) for a public airport where there are children.

And given that people on a flight can consume significant amounts of alcohol, this shirt could easily have started an in-flight fight.

And because Delta is a private entity, they can kick him off.

Freedom of Speech: The First Amendment and The ACLU

The First Amendment specifically protects free speech from the interference of government, and does not supersede a private company’s dress policies, like that of Delta. The airlines, just like any private company, can set their own rules for conduct or dress. The First Amendment applies to government actions, not private businesses.

From freedomforum.org:

Since he presumably has clothing in his luggage, I think he should have been offered the choice of just changing his shirt, but that's just me trying to keep everyone happy. I posted this in a tweet, before reading the above article:

On this, I received adverse comments on my idea, many of which I sinply deleted. One follower even said they are unfollowing me because I have no courage. Quite volatile reactions.

Here's one you can still see; I will answer it by posting a link to this article.

Knowing that he had been allowed to board the plane with his shirt inside out, and then he violated the trust of the airline staff by reversing it again, I bet he was drunk and deserved to get booted off the plane.

If you can't trust people with little things, you can't trust them with big things. Luke 12:48: … From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more.

