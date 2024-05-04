Addendum May 4, 2024: As noted in a comment by

, additional votes are needed to oppose the WHO treaty. And as noted by

, an international treaty requires a 2/3 Senate vote (67 of 100 votes), not a simple majority (51 of 100 votes). This means that 18, not 2 votes are needed to DEFEAT the WHO pandemic treaty.

They finally did something right, something done all together, our United States Republican Senators.

It's a miracle! Everyone is deliriously up in arms!

Senator Ron Johnson Took the Lead

In December of 2022, we got a good look at Senator Ron Johnson during his LIVE Roundtable, and brought you key transcripts.

If you didn't see it, that was when a blank package insert from the Covid shot was exhibited with the words, “Left intentionally blank” on both sides of the paper.

[No one got informed consent! NO ONE!]

All Senators penned their signatures to a letter, seen below, pleading President Joe Biden to withdraw his plan to expand the authority of the WHO during pandemics.

The letter makes a good point:

The WHO mishandled the Covid pandemic so it needs major reforms, not more power.

By the Way

Did you turn in a Comment or Video today? I did both, even though I had reservations of putting my face out there. I figure they already know who I am.

It was easy to turn this in. And I have an idea…

The Next Steps

For the President: Let us pray for a miracle, that he acquiesces and gets us away from the WHO. I don't think there's a chance because he's WEF/adrenochrome/evil, but miracles do happen and perhaps this will make him seek God's face.

For the World: From May 27th to June 1st, the 77th World Health Assembly will be held in Geneva, Switzerland. Let us pray that they get the message that we don't need their unelected input into our lives.

For You and Me: Maybe we should write our Senators - and Biden - and thank them for not signing any more WHO treaties!

NEW: At this link, you can see every Senator and write them: https://www.senate.gov/senators s

See my article for sample emails to Republican and Democratic Senators, as well as a sample phone call you can make on Monday!

The John Birch Society (JBS) is still taking signatures, so go ahead and add yours now - or your spouse's, or your friend’s or coworker’s. This email goes to President Biden.

REALLY spread the word!

You can even add your video!

Start HERE and Share with a Friend : https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22609

The Letter

Thank You!

