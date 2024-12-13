The Amazon Book Link is HERE. All proceeds go into our ministry, and we are planning another missionary trip to the Hurricane Helene area next Spring.

It is my pleasure to share my story with you. Please share far in wide to inspire those who are having difficult times… or like talking about God and Near-Death Experiences (NDE).

Pages 1-51 are HERE - please note that I updated Part 1 and it is the updated version, different than previously. Before reading on, lease glance through it and be sure you are up to date:)

The Car Accident

Thank you for reading my writings. You might consider gifting my book this Christmas. The Amazon book is HERE.

Leave a comment