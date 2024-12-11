The Amazon Link is HERE.

Starting now until it is finished, I will start posting my entire book for you, and hope that it helps those who are going through difficult times, claiming their miracle, or otherwise seeking God’s face.

If you could possibly “catch up” to this point, then you’ll be on track:).

Rather than keep things as they are now, I will post all the pages that have already been covered:) and then start from there.

Eventually, I will give you the whole book.

If you know somone who has a recent trauma and needs a miracle from God, I explain, with many Biblical references, how I got out of bed from my traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia/POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, where I would stand up an faint, rendering me bedridden and staring at the ceiling for 12 years), vertebral artery dissection (a ripped artery in the back of the brain, rendering me dizzy and unable to walk in a straight line), and a neurogenic bladder (I had to wear adult diapers).

I should be dead! But God let me be here for you!

If God could heal me, He can heal ANYONE!

The Foreword

Dedication and Table of Contents: Here

Acknowledgements - see below.

Chapter 1: Godfulness

Chapter 2: No More Tears

Age 7: The Pigeon Boy, The Suction Bush, and The Darkness

Graduating USC Medical School at Age 30: Here

No More Tears: A Physician-Turned-Patient Inspires Recovery: Here

Age 1: I Had No Fear

Godfulness

