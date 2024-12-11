No More Tears: Pages 1-51
If you know somone who has a recent trauma and needs a miracle from God, I explain, with many Biblical references, how I got out of bed from my traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia/POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, where I would stand up an faint, rendering me bedridden and staring at the ceiling for 12 years), vertebral artery dissection (a ripped artery in the back of the brain, rendering me dizzy and unable to walk in a straight line), and a neurogenic bladder (I had to wear adult diapers).
I should be dead! But God let me be here for you!
If God could heal me, He can heal ANYONE!
No More Tears: The Book
Dedication
Table of Contents
Foreward
Acknowledgements
Pages 12 and 13 are Blank.
Godfulness
Thank you!
