Addendum January 1, 2025 at 8:45 am: Correction. It was a Black Hawk helicopter. This morning, there are 28 confirmed fatalities.

Last night at approximately 9:00 pm EST, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed into commercial airline contracted by American Airlines, Flight 5324 over the Potomac River near D.C. Airport (DCA).

There are 28 confirmed fatalities and no survivors.

Ed and I were watching Fox News and they reported a report of one or more bodies that were pulled from the water. Others reported CPR being done on one person and also 4 people pulled from the water. None of these are confirmed, and we suspect that at a temperature of 37F as reported by Fox News, this makes rescue a time-of-the-essence matter, which is why Search And Rescue worked to get boats in the water ASAP.

Here are two other reports.

, the temperature of the water has these rates of survival due to hypothermia:

By now, people are wondering who was on board the plane, and the training level of the Apache crew.

Source: https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1884828127064404234

I used the Search button inside of Twitter/X to see what people (i.e., pilots) were saying. The link is here: https://x.com/search?q=aircraft%20and%20transponders&src=typed_query

Above link: https://nbaa.org/aircraft-operations/communications-navigation-surveillance-cns/tcas/

The Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also known as the Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) is an airborne system designed to increase cockpit awareness of nearby aircraft and service as a last defense against mid-air collisions. The system monitors airspace around an aircraft for other transponder equipped aircraft that may present a collision threat. TCAS operates independently of ground-based equipment to provide pilots with guidance on how to avoid a potential collision.

