Thank you to Rebecca Charles , mother of Danielle Alvarez who was murdered by the hospital killing protocols, for her help in making this available to you.

The Updated Guidelines

The original NIH page is HERE. This site sends you to their 478-page downloadable PDF, located HERE. This NIH document on Covid treatment guidelines is a comprehensive, 478-paged PDF destined for being removed from the internet tomorrow.

I am doing a combination of images and tables as a hybrid, to preserve the links that the NIH included in the document.

2019 Guidelines

This is the old document. We previously published original guidelines from 2019; it is available a PDF having 359 pages is HERE. It is unknown whether this will also be scraped from the internet. I already split this up into 4 documents:

Part 1: Pages 1-100. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-1-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019

Part 2: Pages 101-200. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-2-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019

Part 3: Pages 201-300. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-3-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019

Part 4: Pages 301-359. https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/part-4-nih-coronavirus-disease-2019

2024 NIH Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Treatment Guidelines

Part 1, Pages 1-250 is HERE.

Part 2, Pages 251 -478 is below.

Thank you for appreciating our archiving this document so you don’t have to go look for it. I found that various archives were not user friendly, and I was unable to find this document anywhere else. For this reason, and for your benefit, we took the time to reproduce it before the site is scraped. Thank you for noting this is here!

