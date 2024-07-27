Addendum 7/27/2024: Due to this power outage, about four districts of southern Paris are in darkness. Energy supplier Enedis stated that a “technical glitch on an electrical transformer” happened on Thursday night, causing a general breakdown. Apparently, the city had already been concerned about power outages during the upcoming winter.

Affected areas includ Paris's third, fourth, fifth arrondissements, who had power cuts at 10:15 p.m. Around 11 pm, the power was reportedly restored.

The outage affected about 125,000 households. The mayor of Paris Centre, Ariel Weil, confirmed the general breakdown. Reports say the power may be back up.

This, as firefighters and riot police JOIN the protestors!

Why would police and firefighters join the protest? Perhaps it’s because Mancron reportedly met his “wife” when she was still a man and he was age 14 to 15:

… and the Olympics also mocks America:

In the meantime, companies continue to pull their support for the Olympics

This isn't the first time that GOD HAS SPOKEN THROUGH THE AGES!

I explained Carnival 2023 here:

AND NOW THIS!

Darkness.

How many do you think will be hurt? Or will this be filled with calm?

LET US PRAY

Father God, protect all Your people, especially the children and elderly. Help Paris be forgiven for ber sins! In Jesus’ Name. Amen!

I TOLD YOU HE DID IT IN BRAZIL, 63 Killed after LIGHTNING HIT THE CHRIST THE REDEEMER STATUE ON THE HEAD! ⬆️ See my article, please.

And then caused a FLOOD that killed 63. DID YOU THINK IT WOULD BE ANY DIFFERENT?

God WILL ALWAYS BE AVENGED!