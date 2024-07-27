OLYMPICS 2024 POWER OUTAGE IN PARIS! OF COURSE God Will Be Avenged!
There's nothing wrong with your screen. The image is black.
Addendum 7/27/2024: Due to this power outage, about four districts of southern Paris are in darkness. Energy supplier Enedis stated that a “technical glitch on an electrical transformer” happened on Thursday night, causing a general breakdown. Apparently, the city had already been concerned about power outages during the upcoming winter.
Affected areas includ Paris's third, fourth, fifth arrondissements, who had power cuts at 10:15 p.m. Around 11 pm, the power was reportedly restored.
The outage affected about 125,000 households. The mayor of Paris Centre, Ariel Weil, confirmed the general breakdown. Reports say the power may be back up.
This, as firefighters and riot police JOIN the protestors!
Why would police and firefighters join the protest? Perhaps it’s because Mancron reportedly met his “wife” when she was still a man and he was age 14 to 15:
… and the Olympics also mocks America:
In the meantime, companies continue to pull their support for the Olympics
Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808
Source: https://x.com/DogRightGirl/status/1817329593122222286
Source: https://x.com/delozier_tina/status/1817342278278738353
This isn't the first time that GOD HAS SPOKEN THROUGH THE AGES!
I explained Carnival 2023 here:
AND NOW THIS!
Darkness.
How many do you think will be hurt? Or will this be filled with calm?
LET US PRAY
Father God, protect all Your people, especially the children and elderly. Help Paris be forgiven for ber sins! In Jesus’ Name. Amen!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I TOLD YOU HE DID IT IN BRAZIL, 63 Killed after LIGHTNING HIT THE CHRIST THE REDEEMER STATUE ON THE HEAD! ⬆️ See my article, please.
And then caused a FLOOD that killed 63. DID YOU THINK IT WOULD BE ANY DIFFERENT?
Russia was banned from the Olympics. Watch the West & corrupt media blame them.
Do you know what happened in Sweden at the opening of the bridge through the mountain in 2020? Google it and see how God was marked then as well!