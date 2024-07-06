NOTE: Please retweet this article, found HERE.

This is a summary of comments posted after my first article on getting a microscope and learning together. Thank you for your overwhelming interest in this topic. Let’s get to some microscope basics to help your purchase.

The good news is that some use a $22 digital microscope and full scopes cost as low as $200, which I realize is still a long stretch for many.

From Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN :

PRIMER ON BUYING A MICROSCOPE

NOTE: Nurse Patti’s Comment on buying a microscope is HERE . My additions start and end with a divider line above and below it, and are in small letters like this.

Guys if you are going to buy a microscope there are things to consider carefully. Taking Pictures. Do you need to to take pictures? First can you put a camera on it that is compatible with it and has the software to run it on a monitor. Type of Light Bulb. Second if it has a halogen or LED bulb can you replace it yourself and does it have at least 50 watts luminosity. Some scopes have both Brightfield and Darkfield condensers. These are interchangeable. So a Phase Contrast condenser can be used with it. These phase kits can be purchased separately.

Here I insert a microscope on Amazon for $219.99 Retail. I searched for the best Customer Reviews and Amazon picked this as their Choice. NOTE: Nurse Patti doesn’t care for the AmScope brand, and there are a lot of them. Look a little harder to avoid it, and I did not see them pop up on the best Customer Reviews;). Note the customer ratings below.

My scope came with a darkfield condenser but my LED light is only a 10 watts and is not powerful enough for good darkfield. You need an LED that is equivalent to 50 watts halogen. It takes great pictures with its brightfield condenser. I also acquired a Phase kit which works great. I have an OMAX 40-2500x model scope.

Here I insert an Amazon pic: Retail Price: $209.99 . See the features below.

I'm not a great fan of Amscopes digital operating program for their scopes as I had to put one in an office. The digital screen has a much smaller viewing window than my OMAX program which is labeled ISC. Most of my shots are done in 40x20 or 60x20 power. The first number is the lens power on the turret of the scope the second is the power of the eyepieces. My operating program for the camera can enlarge the image itself. I only use my 100x lens on the turret rarely.

The parts of a microscope are seen below. Note that the eyepiece has a lens, and there are additional, varying objective lenses just above the stage.

If you spend a little more and get a better quality scope you won't be sorry. Some people are getting quality scopes on Ebay but be careful because some of the older scopes may have halogen lights that can't be replaced. If you are a techy that might not be a problem. Make sure that parts are available. If you're just doing your own blood etc., you don't need to go digital. There is a learning curve that might frustrate you. All turrets usually come with a 4 and 10x 40 and 100x lenses. In order to focus your image use 4 x and play with the condenser to close and or open the iris to find the right light for viewing as you slowly try to find your sample on the slide with the focus adjustments. I use digital because of a vision issue and because I want to show people what's been going on for the last 5 years. I will tell you to be patient with yourself. Go out on YouTube University and learn to identify different types of RBCs and anomalies so you can get help if you need it. I did hours and hours of study and took a class to learn nutritional deficiencies that your RBCs can identify. All in all it's been a wonderful journey that has allowed me to identify what I needed to do to remain healthy. I'm still working on it!! Bless you all! Patti RN BSN

EBay Listing: This one is good for $20 but a brand new one is $22. See PEARLS OF WISDOM below for Sterling Young’s link to a digital scope he uses.

PEARLS OF WISDOM

Thank you for such positive, encouraging thoughts and feedback! Here are a few choice pearls, so we don’t have to go back and read 83 (so far) comments:

Sterling Young shared that he uses a digital microscope he purchased for $22 on Amazon, and provided the link, seen HERE .

HERE David Hunt at zeroinfinityone shared that he bought a microscope about 3 weeks ago now and started my own Substack page ! He shares that he is starting to get some fairly good results now, and is happy to be here.

FreedomWarriorWoman shared Dr. David Nixon's recent epic post on chemtrails/geoengineering/bioengineering from rainwater in Australia! I suggest Everyone look at their rainwater! See his link HERE .

HERE Will suggested college/school sales, and scanning local classifieds on second-hand apps such as Offer-Up. That's where he got his cherished Olympus BH2 (for which Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN wants a pic!). It's an old scope but sturdy as a work-horse as a higher-end scope.

Richard Newton shared the following microscopists with great pics: David Nixon, Karl.C. Ana Mihalcea. Clifford Carnicom. Sylvia Neitzner. Freedomwarriorwoman. Matt.J.A.O.B. Robert O Young. He also shared the transhumanist dreams with all these nano and other particles, HERE .

Andrew’s Substack shared his $22 digital scope pics here:

Sterling’s Substack wasn’t kidding when he said,

“Whatever you do, DON’T look in your ear canals. 😳🙏🏼

This is what he found, a coiled particle; two of them are about the size of a grain of sand. More on this later, as

so kindly offered to help spread this news. We will both help Sterling get his images up on his own Substack, too!

IMPORTANT: Don’t just post your microscope images by themselves! Someone else can take them as theirs. ALWAYS post your branding on them. To do this, I use Canva.com. It is FREE. Select a template, like for Twitter, then add text. Choose your color and use the palate if needed. Then download your image! Poof! Done! If we are going to do this, let’s be professional and do it right.

FUTURE DISCUSSIONS

From Patti RN:

Lattice Work and Zeta Potential. Saw a new pt a Veteran his blood had formations of lattice work. No Zeta potential separating the rbcs from each other. I recently attended a lecture in which it was stated that Potassium citrate restores zeta potential in cells. I don't know if it does or not. Dr. Ana some months back was the first to show what I mean that looks like lattice work in rbcs. Lack of zeta potential allows the rbcs to cram up against themselves not crowded up together not in typical roulough formation but like cells edge to edge together in a crowd. I have observed this going on at about the same time Dr. Ana did. — Electrolytes. I know I haven't tried looking at blood yet with a new loaded 33 ml water bottle to drink. I have tried K citrate with MG citrate caps but not consistently. I rotate Sodium Citrate with K Bicarbonate and Sodium bicarb and MG carbonate in my drinking water just to keep things in balance. — Treatments and ZeoHealth.com. Dr Aranda those who use Calcium EDTA, NAC, VIT C. , Nattokinase. FULVIC and HUMIC Acid do better than most with their blood pictures. I'm also seeing less heavy metals with those who use powdered Zeolites. I spoke with the CEO of a Co. In NY who told me that liquid zeolites do not work well because to make it a liquid the z's cages are broken down with Hcl and no longer have the same electrical properties. I forget the guys name but he is at ZEO HEALTH.COM give them a call and they can explain it better. — Wet Mount. Here's some info you need. In order to do a good wet mount. You need to get some help from the client/patient. Explain to them that you need them to be ready to do the fingerstick, demo how, how to squeeze the blood drop up on the finger after wiping with alcohol. Then you take the cover glass and let the drop..jump up on it without touching the finger and quickly put it on the slide. You only have 5 SECONDS to get it on the slide or your results will be inaccurate. Practice with your own blood samples first to get your muscle memory working. You may fumble at first but with practice it will go quickly. We are not taking smears for blood counts here as we want to see the energy in the blood, the types of white cells, platelets, crystals, cholesterols, yeasts, signs of dehydration, roulough and other things. You can review what these things look like on YouTube University! Have fun. If you have questions please call me.

TWITTER: If you aren't on Twitter/X, maybe consider it so we can share and support one another. Use your Substack email address and be sure to set up 2-3 accounts, each for a different emphasis. This way, if you get kicked out, you are allowed to use your other accounts:).

Thank you so very much to my subscribers who help me do this for everyone!

