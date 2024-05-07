Send an Email and Make A Call: To Your Senators, As 18 More "Nays" Needed to Defeat the WHO Pandemic Treaty - While WHO Holds Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Meeting in Geneva to Approve It NOW
If you aren't convinced, see Tedros talk... if you can stomach it!
While on May 1, 2024, 49 U.S. Senators signed a letter to the President rejecting the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, 18 more “Nay” votes are needed to defeat the WHO.
Here is a review that includes the letter sent to Biden:
Let's be clear that the Senators stated this Pandemic Treaty would “constitute intolerable infringements upon U.S. sovereignty.”
How to Find Your Senator, what to say in an email, and what to say on your call:
Join The List of Senators
John Barrasso
Marsha Blackburn
John Boozman
Mike Braun
Katie Britt
Ted Budd
Shelly Capito
Bill Cassidy
Susan Collins
Tom Cotton
John Cornyn
Kevin Cramer
Mike Crapo
Ted Cruz
Steve Daines
Joni Ernst
Deb Fischer
Bill Flagerty
Lindsey Graham
Charles Grassley
Josh Hawley
John Hoeven
Ron Johnson
John Kennedy
James Lankford
Michael Lee
Cynthia Lummis
Roger Marshall
Marwayne
Mitch McConnell
Jerry Moran
Lisa Murkowski
Rand Paul
Pete Ricketts
James Risch
Mitt Romney
Michael Rounds
Marco Rubio
Eric Schmidt
Rick Scott
Tim Scott
Cindy Hyde Smith
Dan Sullivan
John Thune
Thom Tillis
Tommy Tuberville
JD Vance
Todd Young
Roger Wicker
What if We Don't Adopt the Pandemic Treaty?
Tedros on Poor Pandemic Response: “If we fail to learn those lessons, we will pay dearly next time. And there will be a ‘next time’ History teaches us that the next pandemic is a matter of ‘when’ .”
Source: https://rumble.com/v4d79rr-who-tedros-the-pandemic-treaty-and-there-will-be-another-pandemic.html
Tedros on the Pandemic Agreement: “The Pandemic Agreement is ‘Mission Critical’ for humanity. If it had been in place before Covid-19, we would not have lost so much. We would not have suffered so much.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v4baxz6-who-tedros-pandemic-agreement-is-mission-critical-and-pleads-to-young-peopl.html
Tedro on Diseas eX: “Disease X is a placeholder for unknown disease. I just want to start by clarifying that, because there’s already a lot of attention. If I may, although Covid came immediately, we were preparing for Covid-like disease. You may even call Covid as ‘the first Disease X”.
Source: https://rumble.com/v48cov9-who-director-tedros-says-disease-x-is-the-pandemic-treaty.html
