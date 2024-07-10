We have 3 rounds of book covers to review, then we pick one. We already did Round 1, reviewed below. We are now on Round 2, so this is our last chance to fix things up and make a few more changes to covers. Then in Round 3, we pick the final book cover.

I go over praying to God for health, and have multiple Scriptures throughout the book. I provide early treatment protocols, supplements, hospital killing protocols, death and dying, medical directives, autopsy, and after-death considerations.

Round 1.

Round 1 is over, and we are on Round 2. Pictured below was Round 1’s choices, with three different themes. The blue book won:

In Round 1, I took suggestions from my previous survey, and thank you for sharing your input on a new title.

Changing the Title

People liked the blue cover ⬆️ and also had a suggestion to change the title. After all, there's suddenly no more Covid! And they're switching to mRNA for RSV, or any other blasphemous jab like an siRNA jab.

We talked about different titles better suited to today's time. You will see the new title below. I have two book covers with the new title for your review.

Round 2.

We vote for 3 new covers.

I kept the #1 choice on our first Book Cover Survery, the blue cover. Then I added 2 more covers below, both with the same NEW book title!

NOW which one do you like best?

1. Blue Book Cover

We added a bottle of Remdesivir and put a ventilator on there. We’ll highlight my name a bit more.

I apologize that the back cover is a bit blurry. I like this book, but I think the title is outdated for today’s world.

2. Black Knife

The new back cover would be black and white. My publisher would redesign the back cover with the same wording as above. I think the cover is drastic, but I know almost everyone who has a relative that was murdered in the hospital would like this one… my thought is that you may be embarrassed to read it on a plane. Or NOT! Maybe that could be your ministry as people would think you were just READING A NOVEL!

3. Doctor in The Eye

As with #2, my publisher would change the back of the book to match the colors. I like the doctor in the person’s eye. It’s less murderous than #2 but still gets a message across. And many might still think it is a murder mystery, so it would be a good book to read in public.

A Final Thought before Voting: Someone suggested I get a new photograph for the back of the book, and make it extra large. Hmmm. My hair is now gray.

Round 3 Is It!

After this, we only have 1 round left on the book covers. Choose the one you like best and we’ll go from there. Thank you!

Vote for Your Favorite

Thank you for helping me choose! You are my audience!

