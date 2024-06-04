Thank you for helping me choose my next book cover! We have 4 choices!

There are 4 choices to my next book cover, 3 that are already created, and a 4th that can be a combination or a new cover. These are from the FIRST ROUND with my self-publisher, and there are TWO LEFT. First look at Part 1 that shows just the front cover, and then look at Part 2 that shows the back cover, also.

Part 1

Here are the original 3 book covers my publisher sent, to which I added a crucifix to each:

VIALS I like that this first one can be either Remdesivir/Veklury or a vax. I also like that it could be either your doctor’s office or the hospital, both of which we are trying to keep you away from.

I don’t like the red “COVID” and think it either needs to be all red, “Covid Care” or I may change the name of the book to “Plandemic Care” so that people realize these things work for any virus, including Disease X or RSV.

SPIKE I like the colors and the spike proteins, as well as the (murderous) white coat and the stupid masks that don’t work.

I don’t like that I can practically smell the hospital and that it could give people PTSD. It almost seems too real, which could be a good thing.

BLUE SANITIZER I like the colors and the blue bar behind the title, as well as the font. And the doctor wringing his hands is priceless.

I don’t care for the sanitizer image. I changed it to a vial of Remdesivir and a ventilator.

The Back Cover

Before we vote, take a look at the full covers, front and back. They all say the same thing on the back, and you can feel free to suggest changes here:

Brought to you after almost three thousand saved patients, this is a compilation of prevention and early treatment protocols meant to establish and maintain your best health. Includes shopping supplies, how to calculate your dose of vitamin D, COVID protocols, intermittent fasting, medical directives, and the vial of life. When you are sick, it has a COVID Care Calendar to walk you through a scenario of multiple supplements and medications to consider taking with the input of your doctor. Since no one wants to go to the hospital, a special section for hospitalization shows a list of extra considerations, including hospital protocols, top directives for hospitalization, hospital hostage rescue considerations and formal assistance, as well as unvaccinated blood transfusion. To help you after a hospital death, I list special considerations. Be conﬁdent in your health and welfare, taking precautions to not only optimize the present, but also the future—especially in case you are unable to make decisions on your own. ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Child of God, mother, author, artist, and healer. Stanford-trained anesthesiologist and intensivist, Dr. Margaret is pleased to bring you this guidebook that is a compilation of everything she learned to help thousands during the plandemic—with zero deaths under her care. The only two patients who died went into the hospital, received Remdesivir, and were put on a ventilator. This is why she wants you to know about the hospital protocols. Herself a patient who had a traumatic brain injury, Dr. Aranda fully recovered from being bedridden for twelve years. She knows what it means to suffer at the hands of the medical profession and wants to spare you and your family that experience. Author of No More Tears, Guidebook to Low Back Pain, Little Missy Two-Shoes Likes a Ladybug, Little Missy Two-Shoes Likes to Go to School, and The Rebel Patient, see page 11 if you are sick. Maybe I will put a pic of myself at the bottom of the cover.

The Original Full Covers, Front and Back

Don’t worry about voting yet; I just wanted you to see the originals, none of which I am using on the back cover.

#1: BLOOD VIALS, front and back

I don’t think the phlebotomist with blood vials represents the hospital protocols, so I am changing the back cover image.

#2: SPIKE, front and back

I do like the way the front and back covers flow together. But too much spike on the back just isn’t to my liking.

#3: HAND SANITIZER, front and back

- As my readers know, hand sanitizer is not a big subject for this type of book. We should be more blunt.

Part 2

VOTE FOR YOUR FAV

#1: PURPLE with PRAYING LADY

For book 1, we modified the front cover to show Remdesivir and highlight “Covid Care” a bit more. And added a woman in prayer to the back cover. (Don’t let the lines or “Canva” image stamp bother you on my additions; my publisher will edit them out.) They can also increase my name on the front cover, to make it a bit more clear.

I like the peaceful colors and the praying lady on the back, because I think it encourages people to keep their spirituality, something that the jab is trying to erase.

#2: SPIKE with PRAYING HANDS

We highlight “Covid Care” to the front, and highlight “Prevention and Early Treatment” a bit more. I would add praying hands to the back. (Don’t let the “Canva” image stamp bother you on my additions; my publisher will edit out.)

I like the colors and how the spike spills to the back page, but fear that it looks too busy. Don’t worry about my imported image of the praying hands; my publisher will even and smooth it out.

#3: BLUE WITH REMDESIVIR AND VENT

We add a vent and Remdesivir bottle to the front, and the Bible with intercessory prayer to the back cover. And we highlight my name a bit; all they have to do is move over their orginal font to the right, or use my white background.

I like that it shows the EVIL, as it looks like the doc is wringing his hands in glee to kill the next person and make $ … which they have done.

Which Do You Like Best?

Or how about a hybrid of these? Change color schemes? Let me know! Especially all you artists, please advise me! I need 100 votes, comments, or messages!

Also tag me on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/therebelpatient/

Should I Change the Title?

“Covid” is out of fashion. Have you noticed? And the CDC is taking down their website on it in August. See this morning’s article on it.

I am led to more appropriately change the Title and add a few more bits on Avian Bird Flu and RSV - because ALL Covid Protocols work for ANY “Virus”- but hardly anyone seems to know it.

Possible New Book Titles

Bear in mind that Covid is out, Disease X and RSV are in - and so is the new killing mRNA JAB that just got FDA approved - and is geared to kill those over age 60, especially those without visitors in a nursing home:

- Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Killing Protocols - Guidebook to Plandemic Care and Hospital Protocols - Guidebook to Plandemic Care and Hospital Killing Protocols - Guidebook to Virus Cures and Hospital Killing Protocols - Guidebook to Plandemic Cures and Killing Protocols - Leave it unchanged. People will know that it’s not just for COVID, but all viruses and virus jabs.

Of course, if we change the book title, it will change the book cover and spacing, too!

While you and I may not fear “killing” protocols, some may balk at that word being in the title. But I am not opposed to being starkly truthful.

I Am Adding these Sections: For When Your Loved One Dies

Get an autopsy. If needed, privately pay. Request the medical records. Get the billing records, too. Find out the Statute of Limitations for your state: medical malpractice, loss of companionship, negligence. See a Medical Malpractice lawyer as soon as possible, even just to understand what happened, connect with medical experts, and have a time framework. Get a medical opinion from a doctor. Have them type out a summary report. File lawsuits before the statute runs out. Be vocal. Garnish worldwide public support. Use hashtags #MedicalDirectives #TheRebelPatient #HospitalKillingProtocols #DeathByHospitalProtocols Tag us and we'll share: @Dr Margaret Aranda @Health Report TV @Our Amazing Grace @Rebecca Charles @Andrea Shaffer @jeffrey p lubina @Andrea Shaffer - Let us know if you want to join the list!!! Add to Blood Transfusions:

Safe Blood

Blessed by His Blood

Pure Blood Registry

Unjected

Add my thoughts on how to find a local practitioner who will prescribe medical freedom medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Add a bit more on intermittent fasting (IF). Anything else?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I’ve been writing this book for over a year, and every time I think about publishing it, something else comes up! But that’s okay, because I am not in a hurry - I know that all good things come with patience and fortitude.

And I thank you for giving me your input and suggestions, and for also sticking up for me when trolls surface. Since I opened up my newsletter as 100% FREE, there have been three profiles I have either blocked or muted.

I must note the sadness I feel from the latest mRNA jab that is going to be targeting elders in nursing homes, no doubt. Since it is only FDA approved for those over age 60, we see that they are getting more bold. Our elders are at RISK for DEATH and having nobody who cares - or notices! This is planned euthanasia.

Maybe I should change the book title to,

“Guidebook to Surviving Government Plandemics and State-sanctioned Euthanasia”

That would need to have a book cover reflecting the spiritual battle against the powers of darkness and principalities of evil. I do cover quite a bit of Scripture and talk about God a lot.

I appreciate your prayers and uplifting comments, which continually inspire me! Please know that I pray for you every day! Thank You!

