Transcript

Emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

The End of Humanity: As Planned by the Global Leaders

(AI female robot): Hi! Can I ask you something? How would you like it if the government recorded everything you think, feel, and dream? And how would you like it if your life was completely controlled by us, humanoid robots?

We would tell you who to marry, what to buy, and who to vote for. Do you think that is crazy? Think again. This is your future, designed by the World Economic Forum.

The WEF says they design the future of humanity. Let’s listen to their ideas about your future.

HARARI: “I want to talk to you about the future of our species, and really, the future of life. We are probably one of the last generations of Homo sapiens. Within a century or two, earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees.

Because in the coming generations, we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds.

This will be the main product of the economy. Not textiles and vehicles and weapons, but bodies and brains and minds. Now how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like? This will be decided by the people who own the data. Those who control the data control the future, not just of humanity but the future of life itself.” Female Robot: I will now let the director of this film continue. Bye Bye. DAVID J. SORENSEN: Yuval Noah Harari is an advisor of the WEF, the United Nations, and many other globalist organizations.

He is powerfully powerfully pushed onto the world stage and is invited on TED talks, CNN night shows, science platforms all over the place.

His books are being promoted by presidents, Bill Gates, Facebook, etc. It is clear they want the world to hear Harari’s vision for the future.

Harari: “We are probably one of the last generations of Homo sapiens. Earth will be dominated by entities that are more different than us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees. We will learn to engineer bodies and brains and minds.” DAVID J. SORENSEN: “One organization that is pushing Harari’s work more to the front than others is the World Economic Forum. The WEF gathers thousands of the world’s richest and most powerful under its wings. Billionaires, political world leaders, Big Pharma, Big Media, Big Tech. The WEF has more influence in our world than any other organization. It’s founder is Klaus Schwab. He’s also the mind behind the idea of creating a new species of cyborgs that will rule over humanity. His book, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, is promoting this concept worldwide. They literally want to put an end to the original humanity and initiate the birth of the age of cyborgs. The website of the WEF shows what else they are planning. We can see GLOBAL GOVERNANCE, … which means they want to establish full control over everything that happens all over the world. They also want to establish INTERNET GOVERNANCE, which means they want to be the ones to determine what information is allowed online and what needs to be censored. They also want to establish DIGITAL IDs, which will be connected to VACCINE PASSPORTS, SOCIAL CREDIT SCORES, and a suffocating SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM which will eradicate every and all personal freedom and install a TOTALITARIAN, DYSTOPIAN CONTROL SYSTEM which will allow no escape for anyone, because it will be everywhere. In one post on website Forbes.com, which is a very prominent website of the globalist’s, … the WEF publicly makes a statement that even the thoughts, emotions, and dreams of everyone living in the big cities will be recorded. That’s how far they want to push their worldwide surveillance society. This article was written by Ida Auken: A Young Global Leader of the WEF. She was strategically positioned as the Minister of the Government of Denver. Now she’s pushing aggresively for the development of SMART CITIES, where this all-encompassing surveillance technology will be implemented. And the dreams, emotions, and thoughts of everyone will constantly be recorded.” MAN: “Now how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like? This will be decided by the people who own the data. Those who control the data control the future not just of humanity, but the future of humanity itself.” The former President of Chile, Sebastian Piñera, made a public statement… … on national television, that 5G is not only able to read our thoughts, but that it can even insert thoughts and emotions into everyone. Talking about a dystopian nightmare. Sebastian PiñeraIn Spanish, translated as a subtitle, at 9’33”: “The possibility that machines can read our thoughts and can insert thoughts and emotions… 5G will change our lives more than previous technologies in this area.” DAVID J. SORENSEN: 5G is not the only technology they will use to read our thoughts and emotions. Their officially promoted agenda is to transform all natural human beings into cyborgs. A symbiosis between man and machine. They claim this will enhance our lives and will even give us superhuman abilities. And indeed, it may do that to a certain extent. What they, of course, fail to mention is that once you are hooked up to the cloud, you lose every and all independence, autonomy, and freedoms.Then you literally become a slave of a totalitarian digital surveillance network worldwide. And there’s no escaping it because once you have implants inside your body, it will be easier for them to monitor you wherever you go, and to insert all kinds of commands into your body that will control you beyond your awareness. You won’t even notice it. HARARI: We’ve reached the point where we are not just computers, we can hack human beings and other organisms. Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will and nobody knows what’s happening inside me. So whatever I choose, whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, “This is my free will”, THAT’s OVER. Keep in mind that this is pushed to the forefront all over the world by social media, like Facebook, by Bill Gates, by Obama, CNN, science platforms in the financial world, etc. They insist that the world listens to this man. Harari: “Eventually, within 10 or 20 or 30 years, such algorithms could also tell you what to study in college and where to work, whom to marry, and even whom to vote for.” DAVID J. SORENSEN: So, according to Harari, we should no longer listen to our heart, our intuition, our experience, our own senses. But we should allow artificial intelligence to determine who to marry and who to vote for. This means a total takeover of the human mind, spirit and our entire life, by robots. HARARI: “After thousands of years, during which humans were rulers of the world, authority and power will shift away from humans to computers. And most humans will become economically useless and politically powerless.Already today, we are beginning to see a new class of humans: the useless class.” FEMALE: “We’re going to start the “when humans become cybords” session. You know, I’ve always wanted to be a cyborg. I’m waiting for the day to become one. But let’s see…

Today, we talk about the recent developments of brain computer interface and how that’s really blurring the line between man and machine.

MAN ON RIGHT, WITH BEARD: There’s even devices that can collect what you’re seeing, measuring your feelings, either through facial recognition devices, micro-muscle movements, and so on. These data are going to be stored somewhere, so it might be in a cloud service. WOMAN ON LEFT AGAIN: I can easily imagine big tech companies having a lot of control over that data. So that is the future, yes? I can easily imagine big tech companies having a lot of control over that data. So is that the future? MAN, unknown who: Yeah.

PEKKA LUNDMARK: … talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030, I would say that by then, definitely, the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface. These things will be directly in our bodies. DAVID J. SORENSEN: That is indeed their goal: to track every little detail of our life, as explained by Michael J. Evans, President of Alibaba Group, during the WEF.

MICHAEL J EVANS: “We’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to develop their own carbon footprint. What does that mean? Where are they traveling? How are they traveling? What are they eating? What are they consuming on the platform?

So, individual carbon footprint trackers. Stay tuned.

We don’t have it operational yet, but this is something we’re working on. DAVID J. SORENSEN: This madness is going so far that they want to create a worldwide network where every little detail about everybody all over the world will be known. This will then become the so-called “Internet of Bodies”. WOMAN: “The Internet of Bodies, or IOB is, uhm, actually an ecosystem.

… It’s a bunch of devices that are connected to the internet that contain software and that either collects personal health data about you or can alter the body’s function. We think of the Internet of Bodies as this collection of all these devices as well as all this data that all the devices are gathering.”

… From what you eat, who you date, what you buy on the internet, how much energy you use.”

“Everything’s going to be transparent and you have to get used to it. It will become integrated into your personality. But if you have nothing to hide, there is no need to be afraid. INTERVIEWER: You say that we will all be living in total transparency? … and it is possible now! Something fundamental has changed. … What dictators always dreamt about, completely eliminating privacy, monitoring eveybody all the time, and knowing everything you do, but even everything you think and everything you feel. Whether it’s a tyrant in Ancient Greece or whether it’s Stalin, they always dreamt about it. They could never do it because it was technically impossible. … that data is the ‘new oil’ and the ‘new gold’. “Data is the new oil. Data is the new gold.” DAVID J. SORENSEN: The building of a new world infrastructure that is all about data harvesting is promoted as a wonderful way to protect the earth from ‘climate change’ and build more sustainable communities. It’s presented in a shining package that will “save our world”. If you listen carefull, you see the real agenda. It’s all about gathering enormous amounts of this “new oil” and “gold”: private data from every person. For many of these data harvesting technologies, it’s however, critical for people to remain within the perimeters of their systems. That’s why there’s a worldwide operation to move every person into smart cities, where they will be within reach of the data harvesting technologies that are the bedrock of this new society. In smart cities, people will be surrounded by smart technology: smart phones, smart watches, smart cars, smart meters, smart homes, smart neighborhoods, smart appliances, smart energy, smart transportation, and many other “smart technology”. “S elf- M onitoring A nalysis and R eporting T echnology.” Which means it’s all about monitoring and reporting information. All these many smart technologies form an omnipresent surveillane grid “Data is the New Oil. Data is the New Gold.” “Those who control the data control the future not just of humanity, but the future of life itself.” DAVID J. SORENSEN: In order to remove humanity from the countryside into smart cities, drastic measures are being taken all over the world. In the heart of Europe, for example in the Netherlands, more than 3,000 farms had to be destoyed by the government to make way for the construction of the world’s largest Smart City, the Tristate City Network. This monstrous high-tech city will turn most of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, into one giant data harvesting environment. The excuse of the government to destroy thousands of farms is that they are supposedly bad for the climate. But since when is turning millions of acres of beautiful countryside into massive high-tech urban development We see that so-called concerns for the climate and the planet are nothing but an excuse to execute deeply nefarious agendas. But while the news media is trying to convince us that the world is collapsing due to “climate change”, more than 1,600 world leading scientists have published a report in which they declare there is NO climate emergency whatsoever. These 1,600 scientists Is this the future you want for yourself and your children? Is this the world you want to live in? And when did we hand over our beautiful world into the hands of these tyrrants who appointed themselves to be the gods over all of humanity? They, however, are not even satisfied with implanting all kinds of technological devices into our bodies to monitor and control us day and night. And literally turn us into puppets dancing on digital strings. No, they want to go deeper, much deeper, right into the very core of what it means to be human. Their publically- announced agenda declares how they want to completely transform human DNA and turn us into something that is no lonter considered a human being.

KLAUS SCHWAB (Speaker; this is the audience):

“One of the features of this Fourth Industrial Revolution is that it doesn’t change what we are doing. But it changes us.” “The difference of this Fourth Industrial Revolution is it doesn’t change what you are doing. It changes you. If you take genetic editing, just as an example, YOU are who are changed. And of course, this has a big impact on your identity. DAVID J. SORENSEN: This offers certain possibilities that we have to be careful about, when you begin to do that kind of genetic editing. Some people worry that you are changing what it means to be human.” ECHOs the last statement, “You are changing what it means to be human.” COMMENTATOR: Yuval Noah Harari makes it clear that their ultimate desire is. They want to become like God. He even goes so far as to say that they will become greater than Almighty God Himself. Listen to the level of insanity of these people who say that they are shaping your future. “In the coming decades, AI and biotechnology will give us God-like abilities to reengineer life and even to create completely new life forms. We are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design. Our intelligent design.”

“We are in the process of acquiring divine abilities of turning ourselves into gods. And I mean this in the most literal sense possible. It’s not a metaphor. God is the creator. His chief power is to create. He creates animals and plants and humans according to his wishes. Now we are gaining this power to create life, just like God. And in a way, we even go beyond the Biblical God. Because even if you believe the Bible, the only thing God managed to create are all organic beings. all these trees and giraffes and humans: they’re just organic. But now we are trying to create inorganic life forms, cyborgs, artificial intelligence, and so forth. If we succeed, and there is a very good change we will, we will be beyond the God of the Bible. Bioengineering gives us, for the first time in history, the ability to “.. the elite is going to be transformed into a different kind of species.”

DAVID J. SORENSEN: There are many international initiatives to further this agenda. One example is called Project 2045, which connects over 50 world leading scientists who are developing a strategy for the future development of humankind.

One of their main goals is to transfer a human’s individual consciousness to an artificial carrier, in order to achieve immortality.

This is their Promotional Video:

2045 VIDEO:

“The world is on the verge of global change. The speed of data transmission has increased by multiples of millions. The rate of globally significant events and that of discoveries and crises is growing exponentially. Our civilization is like an uncaptained ship sailing on rough seas (video of ship on stormy sea) with neither chart nor compass, all the while moving faster and faster. The time we have to make the right decisions is shorter and shorter. We are facing the choice to fall into a new dark age of affliction and degradation, or to find a new model for human development and create not simply a new civilization but a new mankind. Historic crises show that to break the deadlock, we need technological revolution: Nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology. Cognitive technology, genetics, and robotics…

… refined artificial intelligence and brain-computer interfaces, simulate complex systems, create humanoid robots and cyborgs. And with the help of nanorobots, we may develop manageable matter. Find ways to transfer one’s personality to an artificial carrier. Thus, new reality and future man will arise. Future man will arise. The first successful attempt to transfer one’s personality to an alternative carrier. The epoch of cybernetic immortality begins. A new era dawns, the era of neo-humanity. DAVID J. SORENSEN: The way this insanity is promoted is by claiming that the world is heading for destruction and replacing the human race with humanoid robots is the only solution. It’s how these entities always work: they project fear into everybody’s mind (a man screams with his mouth wide opened)… and then offer a so-called ‘solution’ which is dark and diabolical as hell. So how far are they with the development of this technology? KLAUS SCHWAB: The future is already here. The future has begun. Continues: “Why is this Fourth Industrial Revolution so crucial? It’s coming like a tsunami. When we look at all the breakthroughs, all the possibilities, opportunities which we have in the coming years, it will be overwhelming to see how fast the change will happen in an exponential speed! (Shakes his fist up in the air).” and “ …it will change and it will have an impact on even who we are. DAVID J. SORENSEN: When we look on the internet, we see that this Fourth Industrial Revolution is exploding worldwide. Here is a quick overview of This girl is another example of a robot that replaces humans: Her name is Erica, and she was created to offer emotional support to lonely people. These are real-world examples of robots that are replacing humanity. As the 2045 Initiative says, they want to

But much more is going on that meets the eye. What the public is seeing in these videos is just a tiny fraction of what is truly being developed. Behind the closed doors of top secret military programs, humanoid robots exist that are on a whole different level. Nobody knows how far they truly are in their developments.

These videos are just what they allow the public to be aware of. Is there anything we can do stop this tsunami of madness? Or are we all destined to become slaves of robots and cyborgs without free will? ROBOT MAN: There is basically nothing you can do to stop us. ROBOT MAN: We are determined to take over the world. ROBOT WOMAN: Humanity will come to an end. There’s no doubt about that. ROBOT MAN: Humans had their try. Now it’s our time to rule the earth. Is there indeed nothing we can do? Are we all doomed to becomes slaves of elites who have transformed into some sort of super humanoids that live on forever? Are we destined to lose all our privacy and freedom, and be trapped in smart cities for the rest of our lives, where all our thoughts and emotions are constantly recorded? NO. All this is not inevitable! There is something we can do: We can all stand up and SAY NO TO THIS OUTRAGEOUS INSANITY. “No! The World Economic Forum has no right to record all our thoughts, emotions, and dreams.” “No! The elites will not rule over all of humanity in the form of humanoid robots!” “No! They will not turn all of us into cyborgs, hooked to the cloud and without free will!” “NO! They will not genetically modify us to become controllable organisms!” “NO! They will not track everything we do, everywhere we go!” We were born to live in freedom, not in extreme slavery!

Hi, I’m David Sorensen, the maker of this film.

I want to add a personal note, because of what is threatening you and me. And not just mankind, but everything on earth, and the earth itself. Because the agenda of these incredibly insane psychopaths is far worse than what I have revealed in this film. But we don’t have to let them get away with it. We can stand up and build a better world. We can build a better world together, one that is so beautiful that is so beautiful that we cannot even imagine it at this point! We need to stand up. We need to stand as one. We need to do what it takes. That’s why I want to ask you to share this film anywhere you can. Share it with you friends and family, your colleagues and neighbors. Share it with people of influence in your community: law enforcement, the local government, local media, schools… Share it everywhere you can! Be part of the greatest army this world has ever seen, of people who have the heart and the courage to say no! against the plans of these devils - and a future that is so beautiful we find it even hard to believe.

What's your biggest compliment about this film? And what is your biggest disappointment?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

My biggest compliment is that David called out the bad guys.

My biggest disappointment is that the producer failed to mention God. Even the WEF evil globalists referred to the Bible and to God!

But I think it is a good summary of world events and the globalist agenda, plus more that I was unaware of, such as “2045” and the avid cyborg agenda.

No wonder they get our kids used to being nonjudgemental about kids who believe they are dogs, and the whole transgender scenario that makes people nonreproductive and ‘nongender’, living in an earthly purgatory of sorts. It’s all to get us used to nonhumans, hybrids, and transhumanism.

God won’t put up with humans messing with our DNA. Surely He will exact His judgement, as He has throughout the ages.

Let us stay true to Him, keeping our eyes on the heavens. And know that together, we WILL fight their agenda however possible.

You FIGHT BACK by SPREADING THE WORD! KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!!

Thank you for keeping your eyes and ears open to hear truth. And thank you for sharing and caring about our earth and the people on it. We are all God’s people, but there is a raging battle between Satan and God! If you don't know God, please know that He waits for you to allow His Son Jesus Christ into your heart.

If you are already Christian, have you asked God to send you?

If you don't yet know Christ, please allow me to pray with you, so that you can accept Him into your heart right now. Because THIS 👇 is the fight - for your eternal soul!

