We grew up almost accepting of the single eye atop a pyramid on our dollar bills.

Here is a review; the insertions, images and videos below are mine, courtesy of SwissCows.com via their untracked search app.

Thirteen Illuminati Bloodline Families, headquartered in Venice, Italy, once ruled the world through their control of the global monetary system, all while practicing dark rituals and Satanic worship. This cabal, now often referred to as the PM Deep State, orchestrated a global network of child sacrifice, sex orgies, and mind control experiments on kidnapped and produced victims. These families, who claim descent from Cain, include infamous names like Poseur, Kennedy, Rockefeller, Onassis, Carnage, Bush, and Rothschild. By 1832, they had seized control of the Vatican Bank and established dominance over major central banks worldwide, such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, HSBC, and Chase.

In 1871, they enacted the Act that created the Corporation of the US of America, effectively erasing the original Constitution.

From Quora:

“From the Legal Information Institute Welcome to LII:

The congress of the USofA created a corporation and gave it the name ‘United States’ to fool everyone, as far as I am concerned. This likely occurred in 1871 as part of an act that created a municipal government for District of ColumbiaIn summary:

Based on this it sounds like the USA is ultimately occupying a corporation similar to Israel.

This also brings up some claritys about our birth certifricates. I've read that corporations cannot contract with living people, Thus, the birth certifricate / strawman is created and acts as a corporate entity allowing the government and other corps to contract with you (This is why our names are all caps on our birth certifricate. ). People unfamiliar with UCC ultimately end up mistaking themselves as the strawman. The result is voluntary slavery or the more favorable term reserved for the non-melenated folks know as indentured servitude.”

Source: https://www.quora.com/Did-the-United-States-become-a-corporation-in-1871-I-am-hearing-this-a-lot-lately

~ If you have your baby in the hospital, you get a birth certificate that says you are a ward of the state. If you are born at home, you get a “square” birth certificate that says no such thing.

By 1914, they had signed a 99-year lease on the Chinese Elder’s gold, using the Federal Reserve, IRS, and other financial institutions to launder US taxpayer money, while their operations extended through the Vatican Bank, notorious for its role in child trafficking, drug, and gun running.

The Secret Vatican Gold Vault?

"The Vatican's treasure of solid gold has been estimated by the United Nations World Magazine to amount to several billion dollars. A large bulk of this is stored in gold ingots with the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, while banks in England and Switzerland hold the rest. "But this is just a small portion of the wealth of the Vatican, which in the U.S. alone, is greater than that of the five wealthiest giant." End quote.

This was reported by Henry Mackow. There were reportedly that an international military force that repatriated 650 plane loads of gold and cash from the Vatican to the US Treasury.

A tunnel between Vatican City and Jerusalem was discovered containing gold. The amount of gold found is “more gold than you can imagine” stacked 13 levels high for the first 150 miles (241 kilometers) of the tunnel and “650 planes used to transport the gold”.

The result of this operation was the closure of over 6,000 Vatican bank accounts used for illegal activities. I do not have any conclusive info on that but there was an interesting report that came out from the Vatican itself.

In a report from http://ChristianHospitality.com they published a Congressional inquiry into the auditing of the Fort Knox gold, and they were informed by the officials responsible for that gold, that the gold in Fort Knox and other depositries in the USA (261 million ounces) is now part of the gold reserve of the International Monetary Fund (the IMF).

We have been informed by one of the top lawyers employed by the IMF (eventually sacked because she intended to whistleblow on them), that the IMF was controlled by the Vatican and the Jesuits. Who is this person you may ask? Karen Hudes. Who has exposed over the years how the IMF worked.

Of course alot has changed since she came out publicly. K. Hudes has some stand out points she has made regarding info that you all have seen on this channel. For instance.

Hudes asserts that a clandestine version of the U.S. Constitution, enacted in 1871, handed over significant control to private bankers, significantly altering the original governance framework. Which is true.

Also according to her, individuals in court are seen as debtors rather than citizens, which of course is another term if enslavement which effectively dehumanizes us and classifies us as property of the Federal Government. So on and so forth. Something none of us should be surprised to hear ofcourse (sic).

There's a lot to look into regarding this subject. So take your time and understand that many things have changed that will come to fruition in full force over the coming months. We are no longer under the 1871 Corp Act. Which is why the Chevron Doctrine had to be overturned.

Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

We previously reported on the Vatican Bank, realizing it is a controversial topic, as are all our topics of today.

The Vatican Bank

The turning point came in 1903 when Nikola Tesla and Van de Graaf began unraveling the Deep State's secrets. By 1993, their lease on the Chinese gold expired, and by the early 2000s, the Alliance was formed to dismantle the Cabal. This Alliance, as of 2020, included President Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Narendra Modi, influential figures of Q, QAnon (headed by JFK Jr?), Pentagon Generals, NSA, and Interpol. By 2008, the Cabal’s reliance on a fiat US dollar led to a manufactured mortgage crisis, which further drained US taxpayers. This prompted the formation of the BRICS Alliance, aiming to restore a gold/asset-backed financial system. On March 21, 2013, the Gold Treaty was signed by 209 nations.

BRICS

BRICS announces their new financial system!

They are publicly leaking out how the Treasury has taken over the Federal Reserve — this happened in 2018 & it ended with the vatican raids in 2019-2020.

Is Treasury Slowly Taking Over the Federal Reserve?

https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-treasury-slowly-taking-over-the-federal-reserve-11587571884

Gold investors bet against Fed as war threatens paradigm shift

https://www.mining.com/web/gold-investors-bet-against-fed-as-war-threatens-paradigm-shift/

BRICS is setting up their new system publicly now. This is part of the new Quantitive Financial System (QFS)

https://t.me/drue86/17112

Russia returns to Gold standard!!!

https://t.me/drue86/16531

THE DEATH BLOW TO THE CENTRAL BANKING SYSTEM WILL KILL THE DEEP STATE. 💀💀💀

Source: https://t.me/drue86/7459

In 2018, President Trump enacted the National Quantum Initiative Act, establishing a new Quantum Financial System and a transparent voting system.

Source: https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/6227

On October 16, 2019, US Marines and Special Forces rescued over 2,100 children from beneath the China Lake Navy facility in California, uncovering a network of deep underground bases funded by the Cabal.

“An unbelievable 2,100 children being held in cages in underground tunnels at the California China Lake Military facility were rescued by Navy Seals and US Marines on Wed. Oct. 16. The children and teens were said to have been sexually abused, tortured and killed to collect their adrenaline.

The military operation of around 10,000 troops was reported by Timothy Charles Holmseth of the Pentagon Pedophile Task Force. The news, not expected to be picked up by the Mainstream Media because of their own ties to pedophilia, was released according to a Pentagon Commander who was head of the rescue. He said that more operations to save exploited children were set to follow.

2100 Caged Children Liberated and Saved by US Marines and Navy Seals Steemit

https://twitter.com/uspacificfleet/status/1182916396415500288?s=21

https://wcti12.com/fox-eastern-carolina/home-of-the-brave/2nd-marine-division-preparing-to-deploy-to-california



The rescue was believed connected to over 125,000 sealed indictments that have been filed in federal courts across the nation since President Trump took office. Most of those indictments were said stamped with charges of Treason and Pedophilia. It has been reported that 80% of Congress have been charged and their arrests would soon follow.

The next day on Thurs. 17 Oct. in a second sting operation, dozens of minor victims were rescued who were being actively abused by Website users of “Welcome to Video.” The arrests led to 23 victims being rescued in the US, UK and Spain. Many videos have yet to identify the victims. Some users of the site were direct abusers of children who sold their videos of abuse.

Law enforcement from the UK, US, Germany and South Korea arrested 338 people from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech, Finland, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden and the UAE. They were said to have sold 250,000 child sexual abuse and rape videos, mostly via Bitcoin.

U.S. prosecutors said in the indictment filed in August 2018 but unsealed Wed. Oct. 16, that the Dark Web site had some 250,000 user-uploaded graphic images and videos of children who were being sexually abused. The government called it the “largest Dark Net child pornography website on the Web” in a press release.

The investigation started when a tip was sent to the IRS, although the Justice Department said the site leaked it’s IP, while the UK’s National Crime Agency said a blackmailer who was caught in October 2017, was how they got onto the site.

This week’s rescues and arrests were said tied into international Child Sex Trafficking, Gun and Drug running rings enforced by various mafias, while believed being funded and organized through the CIA Mind Control Program, US Inc, Queen’s Bank of London, Vatican Bank and Central Banks. The Pentagon Pedophile Task Force was working with police and legal entities across the globe to arrest pedophiles and save the children.”

Source: https://m.beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/10/marines-navy-seals-rescue-2100-caged-children-teens-3144359.html

The Vatican was raided in October 2019, revealing the global elite’s money laundering operations. Over 650 plane loads of gold and cash were seized and repatriated to the US Treasury. By March 2020, the Alliance had eliminated the heads of the thirteen Illuminati families in Venice, initiating arrests and military tribunals for US political elites.

“It was believed to be the first time the two departments were searched for evidence involving alleged financial crimes.

The Secretariat of State, the most powerful department in the Vatican, is the nerve center of its bureaucracy and diplomacy and the administrative heart of the worldwide Catholic Church.

The AIF, headed by Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart, is the financial controller, with authority over all Vatican departments.

The Vatican statement gave no details except to say that the operation was a follow-up to complaints filed in the summer by the Vatican bank and the Office of the Auditor General and were related to "financial operations carried out over the course of time".

A senior Vatican source said he believed the operation, which the statement said had been authorized by Vatican prosecutors, had to do with real estate transactions.

Since the election of Pope Francis in 2013, the Vatican has made great strides in cleaning up its often murky financial reputation.

Last year, a former head of the Vatican bank and an Italian lawyer went on trial to face charges of money laundering and embezzlement through real estate deals. It is still in progress.

In May, the AIF said reports of suspicious financial activity in the Vatican reached a six-year low in 2018, continuing a trend officials said showed reforms were in place.

For decades, the bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion, or IOR, was embroiled in numerous financial scandals as Italians with no right to have accounts opened them with the complicity of corrupt insiders.

Hundreds of accounts have been closed at the IOR, whose stated purpose is to manage funds for the Church, Vatican employees, religious institutes or Catholic charities.

In 2017, Italy put the Vatican on its "white list" of states with cooperative financial institutions, ending years of mistrust.

The same year, Moneyval, a monitoring body of the Council of Europe, gave Vatican financial reforms a mostly positive evaluation.”

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vatican-raid/vatican-police-raid-top-offices-in-financial-investigation-idUSKBN1WG45E/

Expect further developments, with significant disclosures and arrests anticipated in the coming months. By late 2024, global changes will unfold as the remnants of the Cabal are dismantled and justice is served. Source: https://t.me/c/2066957854/47

This is a Post by Astrid Zuckerberger

We previously reportin Astrid’s international graphine oxide presentation wherein she was rudely interrupted by Dr. Ryan Cole. This shattered all of my respect for him:

Switzerland = Octogone group. Head of all satanic board meetings.

Vatican Corp = Head corporation.

Vatican World Bank = Head of all central banks.

Observe. We are getting close to the end game. Australia doesn't have to be a vassal (sic) of royalty. Freedom!!! Source: https://t.me/dr_astrid_zuckelberger

#FlagLaw 🇺🇸 by David-Wynn Miller

“Pay attention to the shapes and ornaments that are on flags.” #NationalFlags are government flags suspends #Constitution and one’s #InalienableRights and asumes “one is guilty until proven innocent.” Types of Flags: > Boat flag 3x4 shape flag. > Contract flag has a 3x4 field. > Military flag has a square field. > Military base flag is 12x17 and is the one used in court. Ornaments on flags: > Ball on top of the flag pole advertises for the military draft/recruitment. > Spire on top of the flag pole is for military court martial. > Eagle on top of the flag pole with horizontal wings is used for the President, with upward facing wings is Postal, and with downward facing wings is Vatican banking. > Yellow fringe is not authorised and is flag mutilation. > Gold tassel Admiralty is #MaritimeLaw, not #LawOfTheLand. Source: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger/7738

I have debated on whether or not to post this, and decided to do so just so that you know what others know:

INTEL by Ghost Ezra Cohen on EBS & 'The Movie' Ezra Cohen, also known as Ezra Cohen-Watnick, is an American intelligence official who served as the acting under secretary of defense for intelligence during the Trump Administration. From Ezra Cohen-Watnick I'm going to spell it out one time only for those who are lost and not registering the 100's of clues I've been dropping you. Here we go 1 time. Pay close attention. You are watching a movie. A lot of what you are seeing is completely bullshit and fake. It's so outrageous on purpose to get your attention at this point. It will continue until it has accomplished that goal fully. There is no Biden presidency. The real Biden was executed for his crimes long ago along with Clinton. No, that woman in purple the other day wasn't Hillary Clinton. You are seeing actors, some have masks. That's why Biden keeps referring to himself as the mask president. This means they are the good guys in this movie on the team of freedom. This whole election was fake along with a fake inauguration. Fake executive orders. Fake oval office. It's all bullshit. Wake up. The military is right now controlling our country until the new elections in a couple of months. Insurrection Act has been signed. EO from 2018 is in full effect. Things will soon be revealed publicly. Hopefully you can wake up before then so you don't have a heart attack in the process. They really tried stealing our election that part is real. Trump knew this and allowed it to expose them and arrest those involved and will be implementing a blockchain fraud proof election system which was already patented back in August 2020. He skipped the 9th circuit corrupt courts because they too were compromised and went 100% FISA. This is a total military operation. The goal was to arrest and remove these crooks first before ever winning an election. Furthermore, the Vatican owned the corrupt DC corporation and that is no longer. It will soon be a republic for which it stands under the constitution as originally intended. You will get a history lesson in the process along with a solid grasp of the constitution. Many corrupt DC rats and Hollywood pedophiles have gone to jail and or been executed for crimes of high treason, conspiracy. Many more are in the process of meeting justice via military tribunals. Things will be made public in time very soon, no more secrets no more games. There are many actors in the movie, not just Biden double comedian guy. Who's who at this point is somewhat of a mystery. We don't know exactly who is who 100%. Some are playing a part from the very beginning. Others flipped for a deal and are now playing a part in this movie. The best thing you can do right now is just wake up to the truth that being shown to you, take heart that communists have no real power over our country and look forward to the things Trump has already pre-planned long ago for you. I'll warn you now, things will get stranger from here. If you pay attention and listen to what I've told you here you'll laugh. If you are watching the mockingbird media CNN or FAUX NEWS you'll cry. What ever you do, please don't call Joe Biden president. He's really long gone and his double has no power. Enjoy the show. _______________________________ All of the above and a lot more of the government corruption of the last 150+ years will be revealed to the American people via the Emergency Broadcast System SOON!!! The U.S. CORPORATION is being dissolved and we will bring back our TRUE Republic! Prepare for a complete shutdown for several days AT HOME with no Internet or TV, except for the disclosure videos that will be played 24/7 for several days. This is a military operation and final cleanup and arrests of all the government and political traitors against the American people. Banks and everything else will be closed, credit/debit cards won’t work. Police, firemen, military, hospitals and medical emergency services will be available. Prepare with food, cash and essentials. There is nothing to fear. If you don’t prepare for this lock-down in your home for approximately 9-14 days, it will be a very difficult time for you and your family and friends. (who you can help by informing them so they can prepare) I realize that many of you will not believe this and I don’t want to take up anymore of your time or mine. Source: https://t.me/DrrpbertYoungchat/32171

For the sake of a power outage or any emergency, are you prepared? And have no fear, for God is with you! Be not dismayed, for He is Your God!

