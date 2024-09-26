The Mifepristone/RU-486 Abortion Pill Inventor's Previous Job: Creating Cyanide in Nazi Gas Chambers
And the Pfizer Covid vax is MORE EFFECTIVE than mifepristone. CAUTION: Detailed information on how the abortion pills work.
The medically-induced abortion that is performed with a pill (vs. surgery) accounts for about 50% of all abortions in the world.
(Dear Lord, forgive us our sins!)
How It Works
The most common pill is actually a pill combination of two drugs: mifepristone 200 mg and misoprostol in a treatment package consisting of 5 pills.
Mifepristone works by blocking progesterone, which ends the pregnancy.
Taking the Mifepristone
In this two-step process.
Step 1. A certain number of mifepristone pills are first taken by mouth. Then a certain number of additional pills are inserted vaginally or placed in the mouth between the cheeks and gums. They are left there for 30 minutes.
REVERSING “The Pill” ABORTION
There is a technique called “abortion pill reversal” (APR) that medically reverses the abortion.
Step 1
It can only be done after the first dose of (mifepristone/RU-486) is taken by mouth, before 24 hours have passed, and before Step 2 is taken.
Step 2
In Step 2, misoprostol causes the uterus to expel its contents. It begins cramping, and it is irreversible.
After the Step 2, below, the reversal procedure is completely ineffective.
In step two, a certain number of misoprostol pills are taken to encourage uterine contractions and expulsion of the fetus.
What Happens
Within one to four hours, menstrual-like cramping occurs, progressing to bleeding after four to six hours or longer. The woman then passes the fetus, and may experience the passage of clots or tissue for 7-10 days or longer.
For Sale
This drug is freely advertised for sale in:
Australia
Belgium
Canada
Czechia
Denmark
Dubai
England
Europe
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Hungary
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kuwait
Malta
Netherlands
Oman
Poland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Spain
Qatar
Ukraine
UAE
UK
USA
Worldwide
Mifepristone/RU-486 is advertised as being “100% effective” for up to 13 weeks pregnant ~ that is in the first three months of pregnancy.
The Extremely Evil Origins of RU-486
This is not for the faint-hearted. He is a straight talker. And he's very fast.
How evil is this pill?
“The abortion pill reversal (APR) procedure can only occur after the first dose of medical abortion (mifepristone/RU-486) is taken orally and is ineffective after the second set of pills (misoprostol). The protocol is only effective within 24 hours of taking mifepristone and involves a large influx of progesterone into the pregnant woman’s system.”
Source: https://americanpregnancy.org/unplanned-pregnancy/abortion-pill-reversal/
And as well as it “works”…
The Pfizer Vaccine Is A Better Abortion Pill Than The Abortion Pill
Dr. Jim Thorp: Pfizer themselves are telling you they’re killing and murdering women and children, pregnant women and babies: Out of 270 pregnant women, they didn’t follow up 238 of them; the miscarriage rate there was way north of 70%.
The abortion pill, Mifepristone (RU-486), has a block box warning; you’re not allowed to use that drug without extreme surveillance, yet we’re pushing the vaccine!
The British Government just republished a document (that’s been sitting around for almost a year) where they said that the vaccine should not be used in pregnant and lactating women.
Source: t.me/childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
WHAT I REALLY THINK
CAUTION: Frand discussion about the process of removing a retained placenta from the uterus in a miscarriage. It shares similarities with an abortion.
e If I told you what I know about being in the delivery room delivering my first baby, you would cry.
It forever changed me.
If I told you what I know about being in the operating room for an elective abortion, it would be nothing. I refused to participate.
I've been in the room for miscarriages that needed suction removal of a retained placenta. The similarities include that both eminate the very disturbing sound of the vaccium hose suctioning human tissue into a bucket.
I refused to do anesthesia for any elective abortions. It almost got me in trouble with my peers in the department of anesthesiology, but I refused.
If my job or even my life had depended on it. I would not have budged.
Now we see how far removed the mom is from removing the baby from her body. She just takes a pill and no one, not even the Dad, has to know or agree.
And I can't help but think that they can't sellbaby organs in this patient population, because they are at home.
LET US PRAY
Father, Forgive us! Help us turn from our wicked ways! Forgive our nations!
Lord God of all, we repent of our sins and claim Your Son into our hearts and souls. Bless our babies!
Take these little precious souls into Your arms and let them rest in You, Mighty Father.
Help us to heal from our sins. Help the mothers who have regret. Help the fathers who said things that they shouldn't have.
Purge this sin from us, Holy Creator. We are sorry.
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Thank you Margaret. Seems EVIL never takes a day off, so neither should we!
This is the Holocaust for this generation. Killing innocent beings who have NO VOICE! What’s the difference if they are a few months in the womb or 40 years of age. It’s still snuffing out a life and these babies are feeling pain. PAIN. This is immoral. Amen.