The medically-induced abortion that is performed with a pill (vs. surgery) accounts for about 50% of all abortions in the world.

How It Works

The most common pill is actually a pill combination of two drugs: mifepristone 200 mg and misoprostol in a treatment package consisting of 5 pills.

Mifepristone works by blocking progesterone, which ends the pregnancy.

Taking the Mifepristone

In this two-step process.

Step 1. A certain number of mifepristone pills are first taken by mouth. Then a certain number of additional pills are inserted vaginally or placed in the mouth between the cheeks and gums. They are left there for 30 minutes.

REVERSING “The Pill” ABORTION

There is a technique called “abortion pill reversal” (APR) that medically reverses the abortion.

Step 1

It can only be done after the first dose of (mifepristone/RU-486) is taken by mouth, before 24 hours have passed, and before Step 2 is taken.

Step 2

In Step 2, misoprostol causes the uterus to expel its contents. It begins cramping, and it is irreversible.

After the Step 2, below, the reversal procedure is completely ineffective.

In step two, a certain number of misoprostol pills are taken to encourage uterine contractions and expulsion of the fetus.

What Happens

Within one to four hours, menstrual-like cramping occurs, progressing to bleeding after four to six hours or longer. The woman then passes the fetus, and may experience the passage of clots or tissue for 7-10 days or longer.

For Sale

This drug is freely advertised for sale in:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Czechia

Denmark

Dubai

England

Europe

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kuwait

Malta

Netherlands

Oman

Poland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Scotland

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Spain

Qatar

Ukraine

UAE

UK

USA

Worldwide

Mifepristone/RU-486 is advertised as being “100% effective” for up to 13 weeks pregnant ~ that is in the first three months of pregnancy.

The Extremely Evil Origins of RU-486

This is not for the faint-hearted. He is a straight talker. And he's very fast.

How evil is this pill?

“The abortion pill reversal (APR) procedure can only occur after the first dose of medical abortion (mifepristone/RU-486) is taken orally and is ineffective after the second set of pills (misoprostol). The protocol is only effective within 24 hours of taking mifepristone and involves a large influx of progesterone into the pregnant woman’s system.” Source: https://americanpregnancy.org/unplanned-pregnancy/abortion-pill-reversal/

And as well as it “works”…

The Pfizer Vaccine Is A Better Abortion Pill Than The Abortion Pill

Dr. Jim Thorp: Pfizer themselves are telling you they’re killing and murdering women and children, pregnant women and babies: Out of 270 pregnant women, they didn’t follow up 238 of them; the miscarriage rate there was way north of 70%. The abortion pill, Mifepristone (RU-486), has a block box warning; you’re not allowed to use that drug without extreme surveillance, yet we’re pushing the vaccine! The British Government just republished a document (that’s been sitting around for almost a year) where they said that the vaccine should not be used in pregnant and lactating women. PFIZER DOCUMENT 5.3.6 WATCH HERE Source: t.me/childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

WHAT I REALLY THINK

CAUTION: Frand discussion about the process of removing a retained placenta from the uterus in a miscarriage. It shares similarities with an abortion.

e If I told you what I know about being in the delivery room delivering my first baby, you would cry.

It forever changed me.

If I told you what I know about being in the operating room for an elective abortion, it would be nothing. I refused to participate.

I've been in the room for miscarriages that needed suction removal of a retained placenta. The similarities include that both eminate the very disturbing sound of the vaccium hose suctioning human tissue into a bucket.

I refused to do anesthesia for any elective abortions. It almost got me in trouble with my peers in the department of anesthesiology, but I refused.

If my job or even my life had depended on it. I would not have budged.

Now we see how far removed the mom is from removing the baby from her body. She just takes a pill and no one, not even the Dad, has to know or agree.

And I can't help but think that they can't sellbaby organs in this patient population, because they are at home.

LET US PRAY

Father, Forgive us! Help us turn from our wicked ways! Forgive our nations!

Lord God of all, we repent of our sins and claim Your Son into our hearts and souls. Bless our babies!

Take these little precious souls into Your arms and let them rest in You, Mighty Father.

Help us to heal from our sins. Help the mothers who have regret. Help the fathers who said things that they shouldn't have.

Purge this sin from us, Holy Creator. We are sorry.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

