We previously showed you articles on how shots killed a 12-week old infant, and how an abortion kills. Here’s a great speech by Pres. Nayib Bukele, who gives us the basis for the importance of life. Wonderful words from a world leader.

El Salvdor President Nayib Bukele

The force of the State must be used not to violate human rights but to guarantee the human rights of people whose human rights are never defended. What is the good one? They say all human rights have the same weight. It is not true. The most important human right is the right to life. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻🟦🧙🏻‍♂️ Source: https://x.com/nayibbukele

This video will inspire you to keep strong in your faith, and is well worth the time to watch it, 3’49”.

It’s a wonderful followup for the topic of abortion, a wonderful speech on the importance of all life.

Do you agree?

