I hope you like this small collection of Christmas gifts from me to you:)

1. FRONTIER AIRLINE PASSES

Ends on December 23rd

Quickly choose your pass(es), Deadline is December 23, 2024:

A. GOWILD! ALL-YOU-CAN-FLY™ Annual Pass

Link: https://booking.flyfrontier.com/FrontierMiles/GoWildSignup?_ga=2.59894382.294754874.1734735302-39846875.1734735301

ANNUAL PASS

May 1, 2025 - April 30, 2026

Limited Time Offer: $299/yr SOLD OUT

Limited Time Offer: $499/yr

Automatically Renews at $699/yr

DETAILS

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

Read all the restrictions for all the passes HERE .

Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel NEW! Plan ahead & book select flights early, simply search & choose GoWild! when available. A GoWild! Early Booking charge may apply

Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com

Flights are subject to blackout periods: 2024: January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14; May 23-24, 27; June 27-29; July 5, 7; August 29-30; September 2; October 10-11, 13-14; November 23, 27, 30; December 1-2, 21-24, 26-31. 2025: January 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; February 13-14, 17; March 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-21; May 22-23, 26; June 22, 26-29; July 3-7; August 28-29; September 1. October 9-10, 12-13; November 25, 26, 29-30; December 1, 20-23, 26-31. 2026: January 1, 3-4, 15-16, 19; February 12-13, 16; March 13-15, 20-22, 27-29; April 3-6, 10-12. Blackout dates for May 2026 and beyond will be posted in advance of accepting any enrollments for pass periods which cover those dates

Flights do not include any add-on products (like bags or seats), you can still customize your travel

Taxes, fees, and charges apply at the time of booking

A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

Travel qualifies as activity and will extend your FRONTIER Miles expiration

The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only allowed passenger to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges.

Your Annual Pass will automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless you cancel

Your Seasonal Pass will automatically renew for the seasonal pass period terms unless you cancel

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 but must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 years old must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.

The website info is HERE , full Restrictions are HERE , and the SIGNUP is HERE .

B. FALL & WINTER PASS

It expires on February 28, 2025 but it’s not too late to save $$$ on a trip that you didn’t think you could afford. Be aware that there are some blockout dates.

Restrictions that are in addition to the GoWild! Pass Terms & Conditions:

C. MONTHLY PASS

2. My Book on PDF

If you would like my book, No More Tears: A Physician-Turned-Patient Inspires Recovery, just message me and I will email it to you! Or catch up on reading it with the chapter links. I will keep posting more pages until the end of the book which is over 300 pages and available on Amazon for $2.99 on Kindle and in paperback on Prime for $24.99. All proceeds go to our ministry.

Part 1: Pages 1-51

Part 2: Pages 52-100

Part 3: Pages 101-151

If you know of any other free offers or other great deals, please put it in the Comments or message me:), so we all help one another!

