The temptation of Christ by the devil himself was a real choice that Christ had to make. He chose God's kingdom.

Similarly, some of our elected officials have been tempted but chose the darkness.

⬆️ This is a viral video on Telegram and elsewhere. It seems that these evil things are now being more openly discussed.

We discussed child sex trafficking (right under our noses), sex slavery and the Lolita Doll, Fox News donations to the Satanic Temple, grooming children for sex, public exhibitions of Satanic worship, Freemasonic and Illuminati Gang Signs, the Satanic cabal, Canada’s MAID program for infant and toddler euthanasia, and adrenochrome.

Now Tucker has said what has been the pink elephant in the room.

And maybe this video will be a crack in the frozen pond that helps a boatload of Satanists begin to fall. At least now a bright light is shining upon them.

The Transcript

This is the transcript of the pertinent conversation by Tucker Carlson, as said to Joe Rogan.