UPDATE ON NC AND DONATION NEEDS: And How FEMA Enters Your State
The Organizations and The Process
How FEMA Enters Your State
The State Governor asks for FEMA help.
The President approves or denies the request per a report, PDA’s Preliminary Damage Assessments.
After approval, a formal Declaration is declared in the State and affected countries. This is called a Joint Disaster Declaration between the state and federal governments.
Who is tired of hearing about FEMA on social media? Why is thi being pushed?
To make civil unrest?
The public needs educated on the process...
Every Governor has the ability to ask for federal aide. FEMA just doesn’t come in on their own. The Governor has to request it. I personally have handled these requests. The President has to approve or deny the request according to PDA’s Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by FEMA in the counties requested by the Governor.
Once it is approved then a Declaration is Declared for that disaster in that state and the counties affected. This is called a joint disaster declaration - Joint meaning the state and federal government is involved . The state and local emergency management are involved in this process that last up to 18 months of financial assistance to the people . That’s right long after the disaster is out of the spotlight of media .. FEMA and the state are still working to help, that’s not counting the long term recovery effort that continues for years longer.
Types of assistance are Individual assistance declarations like for you and I. Then there is Public Assistance declarations for state infrastructure. Two different types of assistance.
Oh yeah they are Grants to you, not a loan !! You don’t need to pay it back That’s one lie out there !!
This process has been going on ever since 1979 when FEMA was created . Some of these disaster declarations are not even in the media .. just had Alaska declared for flooding and landslides that happened in August.
We have had the most declarations in one year than ever in the existence of FEMA.
People our helping our fellow men period! Not the government! Stop focusing on this incapable government. We know we they have never been the answer. It is We the People doing it!
Do not fall for the trap of this rhetoric that is being pushed to cause civil unrest. Remember J6ers are still in prison today.
Remember the Governor allowed this process .. it’s standard practice .. so why is everyone on FEMA? I don’t see anyone calling out the Governor or State officials? Where was the National Guard or military helicopters? In Response efforts to rescue?
The false narrative and rumors about FEMA are lies to put fear in people!
Or ignorance - that’s called misinformation.
I can say DHS became over FEMA after 911. FEMA will do the bidding of DHS. FEMA does play a part in the government corruption and crimes against humanity, like what happened with Covid and paying families for the deaths of their loved ones. The disasters are created and they come in for the solution. You know every Governor signed over their rights to the U.S. Secretary of Health during Covid. Not many know this .. hence we had a biological disaster declared in every state !
Bottom line -let’s get the facts straight and not jump on the band wagon of lies and rumors !
Source: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog/17659
And so it shall be that Americans will be counting on Americans!
To keep the badness (illegals, looters) away, men, women, and teens are carrying open or concealed guns. (Source: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1850187184613048594?s=46).
I can't download the video but it has the same Google document that I have pinned to my Twitter here: https://x.com/sassafrass_84/status/1848058612238938522?s=46
The Shared Google Document
This currently shows 582 entries and you can see that one line may contain an entire missing family of four or more.
I counted all the individuals listed and got a grand total of 653 known missing persons.
⬆️ I couldn't download the video but he shows a bunch of houses still in rubble.
Yes, they ⬆️ are GOATS!
They are Coming Around the Mountain for Castle Rock, NC! Soon, they won't have to drive all the way 1.5 hours around the mountain! NO ONE but PRIVATE CITIZENS are in this WONDERFUL effort!
DONATIONS STILL NEEDED
Ship WORK BOOTS to any of these addresses:
Children's Home ORPHANAGE
Email: info@blackmountainhome.org
PH: (828) 686-3451
Website: blackmountainhome.org
THICK, HEAVY MEN’S WORK BOOTS, WOOL HATS/CAPS, Heavy socks, LEATHER GLOVES, Ship To:
ATTN: JESSE POE
2050 Blowing Rock Highway
Linville, NC 28646
JEFF STILL NEEDS WOOD SCREWS AND NAILS, LUMBER, BUILDING SUPPLIES:
ATTN: JEFF MELTON
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
PH: 423-972-2747
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE RAFTING, Blue Ridge Area
629 Welcome Valley Rd
Benton, TN 37307
email: Riverfolkrescue@gmail.com
SAVAGE FREEDOMS RECOVERY TEAM
The website is HERE.
COTTON PATCH HURRICANE RELIEF CAMPGROUND AND HELIPAD
242 GUNNS ROAD
Ellenboro, NC
AVERY CO AIRPORT STILL NEEDS AMAZON GIFT CARDS:
https://wethepeoplemission.us
VOLUNTEERS AND 1,000 BALES OF HAY NEEDED:
4943 Birds Laurel Drive
Creston, NC 28615
MEDICAL SUPPLIES, Avery Co Airport Clinic
400 Brushy Creek Dr
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
WeThePeopleMission.org This is where I donated prepaid credit cards at the request of this organization, who either hands them out to hurricane survivors or buys needed supplies! See also my post HERE. This is an excellent organization.
Tracy Beanz and UNCOVERDC.COM
GiveSendGo for NC: GSG
All the above are also listed in this article:
LET US PRAY
Holy Lord of Our Lives,
We pray and intercede for those still missing or waiting for rescue, Lord God. HEAR OUR CRIES! 🤲
DELIVER THEM FROM EVIL, WE PRAY! 🙌
Help those who have already responded to the need for HELP, Father God! Strengthen and empower them, multiply their food and energy, strengthening both their resolve and their bodies, WE PRAY! 🙏
In the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!
Amen! 🙏
