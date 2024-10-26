After approval, a formal Declaration is declared in the State and affected countries. This is called a Joint Disaster Declaration between the state and federal governments.

Who is tired of hearing about FEMA on social media? Why is thi being pushed?

To make civil unrest?

The public needs educated on the process...

Every Governor has the ability to ask for federal aide. FEMA just doesn’t come in on their own. The Governor has to request it. I personally have handled these requests. The President has to approve or deny the request according to PDA’s Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by FEMA in the counties requested by the Governor.

Once it is approved then a Declaration is Declared for that disaster in that state and the counties affected. This is called a joint disaster declaration - Joint meaning the state and federal government is involved . The state and local emergency management are involved in this process that last up to 18 months of financial assistance to the people . That’s right long after the disaster is out of the spotlight of media .. FEMA and the state are still working to help, that’s not counting the long term recovery effort that continues for years longer.

Types of assistance are Individual assistance declarations like for you and I. Then there is Public Assistance declarations for state infrastructure. Two different types of assistance.

Oh yeah they are Grants to you, not a loan !! You don’t need to pay it back That’s one lie out there !!

This process has been going on ever since 1979 when FEMA was created . Some of these disaster declarations are not even in the media .. just had Alaska declared for flooding and landslides that happened in August.

We have had the most declarations in one year than ever in the existence of FEMA.

People our helping our fellow men period! Not the government! Stop focusing on this incapable government. We know we they have never been the answer. It is We the People doing it!

Do not fall for the trap of this rhetoric that is being pushed to cause civil unrest. Remember J6ers are still in prison today.

Remember the Governor allowed this process .. it’s standard practice .. so why is everyone on FEMA? I don’t see anyone calling out the Governor or State officials? Where was the National Guard or military helicopters? In Response efforts to rescue?

The false narrative and rumors about FEMA are lies to put fear in people!

Or ignorance - that’s called misinformation.

I can say DHS became over FEMA after 911. FEMA will do the bidding of DHS. FEMA does play a part in the government corruption and crimes against humanity, like what happened with Covid and paying families for the deaths of their loved ones. The disasters are created and they come in for the solution. You know every Governor signed over their rights to the U.S. Secretary of Health during Covid. Not many know this .. hence we had a biological disaster declared in every state !

Bottom line -let’s get the facts straight and not jump on the band wagon of lies and rumors !

