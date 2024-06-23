How we ever got to a place where we legally euthanize the sick in masses, is nothing short of a sad state of affairs wherein man has taken God out of his life.

Thank you for your prayers and kind interventions on this case of a man who has turbo cancer including tumor(s) located inside his heart. We clarified that yes, he reads the Bible and HE IS SAVED!

😰 🙏 At least he won't perish in the firey pit and be separated from the presence of Almighty God. ❤️ 🙌

Canadian “health” care, which should be renamed ☠️“DEATH CARE” ☠️, has so far been successful at discussing with him a planned euthanasia via their MAID Program, Medical Assistance In Dying.

His legalized murder is scheduled for 0900 tomorrow morning , in about 15 hours.

Let's be clear that “hastening death” IS MURDER. God said, “Do Not Kill”. You cannot usurp God's timing and kill yourself.

And they will use the same drugs that are used in prison Death Row lethal injections and the hospital killing protocols. His cause of death will be exactly like drowning, because autopsies have shown that these kinds of MAID deaths result in lungs that are flooded with water.

Call your family and friends, Call your Pastor, HECK! Call someone else's Pastor and ask for a REVERSAL of this decision! After all, it is Sunday and people pray today, of all days! 🕊️

Here is the email I received this morning:

Good Morning Dr. Aranda, Set for 9:00 a.m. but still praying & believing! We serve the "Almighty God", the Great I Am, the God of Infinity who knows no limits & no boundaries. There is absolutely NOTHING that He cannot do! 🙏🕊 God is never late. Always on time. His set time! Believe He has already pulled him out of the evil claws of the enemy & taken him out of the death line. Thanking Him & Giving Him all the Praise, the Honour & the Glory Ahead of Time!!!! Jesus said; "IT IS FINISHED"!!!! Haleluiah to the Lamb of God! 🎶 In Great Expectation Now, Suzanne 🇨🇦 Thankful, grateful & appreciative of all the prayers that have gone to the "Throne Room of God". He has heard our cries! ❤️

Thank you for continuing to PRAY IN GRATEFUL EXPECTATION!

START YOUR OWN PRAYER CHAIN! Tag! You're it!

Copy this and paste it to your own Substack! Go ahead and write your first article! You have my open permission!

See bekow for my articles showing extensive research and particulars about MAID deaths, autopsy findings on lethal injections on Death Row, and hospital killing protocols. And how, quite sadly, the MAID Program includes infants and toddlers.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Your prayers are my birthday present today! Do you think it is coincidence that as I celebrate another day of life and resurrection from being bedridden and brain-injured, that we have a man who wants to end his life?

I see the situation as another Divine Intervention, because I don't think that there is anything that is a coincidence.

A little thought that comes into my mind is that perhaps God can take this man in his sleep today. Then he will avoid killing himself.

I've never prayed for this before.

It makes my eyes tear.

LET US PRAY

“Father God, I know you are all-powerful and ever-giving of life. If it be Thy will, we beg you to cure this man 100% today. Or if it be Thy will, we ask You to take him to be with You so that he avoids suicide and lethal injection.

We want him to avoid killing himself, Father God. We pray and intercede for this ultimate manifestation of a sinless soul, Great Lord of All!

We pray a renewal and rededication to live his life FOR YOU! And whatever breath he has left, Great Almighty Lord of All, let him breathe in Your goodness and breathe out Your kindness.

May the Holy Spirit descend upon him and show Your Might and Power! May his conscience, his desires, and his wishes be put aside so that he lives the rest of his life 100% FOR YOU!

May he do as Christ did and deny himself for a greater reward in Heaven. May he repent and die to himself today, Lord, so that he can peacefully live the rest of his life for You.

May he be re-baptised in the Name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

We ask this in the MIGHTY Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

And all who agreed said, “Amen.”

🙏 Thank You and God Bless You! 🙏

