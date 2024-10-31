As you may recall, Dr Kelly's husband has been flying in to WNC to bring in supplies.

First he was targeted AS A DOMESTIC TERRORIST.

NOW his Army unit served him with a LETTER OF REPRIMAND. And instead of getting sympathy and support, Dr. Kelly got doxxed by trolls.

He has retrieved body parts from trees and been an incredible and miraculous volunteer for WNC.

As long f 3 days ago, Dr Kelly shared that people are still missing:

Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1850280174027235641?s=46

She doesn't mince words and has no tolerance for anything short of TRUTH:

OperationHelo.org

(704) 402-5920

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1850588331354079575?s=46

I left this as a draft, and you can see that there were only about 2,300 views.

And today:

Over half a million views later, Dr. Kelly got a LOT of badmouthing and threats. There were demands that she post the Letter of Reprimand (LOR).

There's no new version of the tweet, which was edited and eventually deleted. Here are just bits and pieces why:

The Thread

CAUTION: HARSH LANGUAGE.

Dr. Kelly changed her Twitter/X settings to make them more private, and she blocked people.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

We pray and intercede for Dr. Kelly and her husband, their team, and all boots on the ground after the hurricanes.

BLESS THEM with so much help that it is overflowing, GOOD LORD! HONOR THEM with opened doors to access people who need help! HAVE MERCY ON THEIR WORK and get volunteers IN ABUNDANCE! Keep the local, state, and government officials AWAY FROM THEIR WORK!

And PROTECT THEM from all harm!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen!

🙏 🙌

