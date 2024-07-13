I should not even be here to tell you anything.

That’s because my daughter and I were in a tragic car accident that left me with a traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia/Postural Orthostatic Tacycardia Syndrome, and a rip in the back of my brain, at the vertebral artery. She was only two years old and had no injuries. I ended up being disabled and bedridden for twelve years.

Here is my 4-part Series on WHAT IT WAS LIKE. This is what we have so far, and I will be adding to it soon. If you have any requests for me to write about a particular scenario, just Comment or Message me privately:

WHAT IT WAS LIKE to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine during the plandemic: HERE and below.

Imagine that these last three scenarios could have ALL happened on the same day. It didn’t, because I was not hospital-based; the last experience was from my time as an intensivist in the ICU. After 12 bedridden years, God healed me to go back to a full solo practitioner position. I first had a pain clinic, and then a Covid clinic.

WHAT IT WAS LIKE to be a physician presciber: HERE and below.

WHAT IT WAS LIKE to argue with an ER doc during the plandemic:

WHAT IT WAS LIKE to help someone in the process of dying: HERE and below:

Thank you for sharing and caring!

