When Wearing a Trump T-Shirt in the Wrong Part of Town: 3.3 Million Views on Twitter/X
CAUTION: Violent video.
At 3.3 million views, and you deserve to know what others know. If you see this in the next hour, it’ll be up to 3.4 million or more views.
NOTE: Pay close attention to the video, and be as perceptive as possible.
She's lucky it wasn't a lot worse.
CAUTION: Video shows a Caucasian young woman getting kicked on the bottom of her shoes by two Black male teens as she cowers on the sidewalk with a bloody knee and then a pic of her bloody face and knee. Racial slurs, adult language.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/leslibless/status/1829712047065497860?s=46
The Video
BE ALERT: If needed, watch it again. And look at the images before answering the question.
👇
The Thread
After a tweet is posted, people comment on it, and these comments form a string or thread. I always find it interesting to see what others have to say.
Above link: https://x.com/juhhhjgghk/status/804003514636705793?s=46
I am unable to download the above video which shows a school lunchtime with two female black teens beating up on a female Caucasian teen.
The student says she was asked by one of the girls if she hated Mexicans, to which she responded, “No, I do not.” The mother explained that they are not racist and her daughter regularly has Black and Hispanic friends to their home.
A previous social media post by the teen on election night had supported Trump.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Look at the scratches on her face. And see how the blood dripped onto her sock.
Listen to the hate in his voice.
Listen to her sobbing.
I think this is 💯 % real.
You don't have to agree with me. Think for yourself.
These things are happening. Please talk to your children about them.
Fake as hell.
Real ghetto rats would have pounded her into the ground.
I managed to download the video you couldn't.
PM me and I'll tell you how.
I'll put it on my wall so you can see it.