This violation of the First Amendment happened yesterday. It is not the first time “FBI agents” harassed a private individual on their home property for alleged “posts”.

Now we have Oklahoma and New Hampshire “FBI agents” questioning Americans for social media posts. Here is the Oklahoma incident; note that the “FBI agents” seem to get their black binder from the same store.

NOTE: Adult content. At the end of the video, Jeremy flips the bird at the men. Also note that I have a special section at the end, that may explain why they targeted Jeremy Kauffman.

Without Twitter/X and Elon Musk, no one would have covered the story of Jeremy Kauffman’s doorstep conversation with “the FBI”. Thanks to Twitter, this video has gone viral and has been viewed by tens of millions of people.

The Tweet

The Video - At The New Hampshire Home of Jeremy Kauffman

One “agent” identifies himself as “Agent O’Donnell with the FBI”. The other never identifies himself. One shows his badge worn on his belt, reaches into the left and right back pocket areas to pull his ID, yet never pulls it out from either side.

O’Donnell requests that Jeremy stops recording, as does the other “agent” who refuses to give his name.

O’Donnell says he “wants to talk to you about a post” … “wanted to be sure there weren’t any (unintelligible) threats”.

The Thread

This is the slippery slope that all Americans need to protect.

A CAVEAT

Because I am registered to “rate” Twitter “Notes”, I got a chance to see some inside information.

I cannot verify whether Jeremy posted what could be perceived as a “threat” to the life of Kamala Harris. I think it is wrong for anyone to say such a thing about anyone, but if he said this then he needs to take responsibility for what he said.

I can find no proof that he said any such thing, and the person who requested this note be added only posted links about threats to presidents - not the perceived “threat” itself. So I voted, “No.”

The first source mentioned above is HERE.

The second source mentioned above is shown above 👆.

In The Meantime

