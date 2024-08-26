“Communist” France is now a place for the arrest or escape of free speech CEOs.

And while the Android phone has no setting that allows Apps to be deleted without the user's permission, the iPhone does. Over the weekend, many have taken the time to simply download the Telegram App and lock it in - because Apple had a possible intention of removing it (unilaterally and without your permission).

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski

Chris wasted no time getting to the tarmac.

Maybe the government worries that Rumble’s CEO will get too big.

An Offer from Chris Pavlovski, on TicToc

Another Threat to Big Tech: Rumbles’ Being “Immune to Cancel Culture”

Above, Chris Pavlovski discusses Rumble’s growth, its merge with CF Acquisition Corp., and the partnership it has with Trump's social media firm.

Chris Pavlovski held that Rumble was building a business building cloud services and a video platform that would be "immune to cancel culture."

“Censorship” issues have extended to just plain “removal” of the Rumble platform in various countries.

New Zealand Tries to Remove FreeNZ Rumble Channel

Link: Link: https://rumble.com/v4rb00r-rumble-ceo-chris-pavlovski-stands-up-to-nz-government-censorship-demands-cl.html

And when the fire get too hot, you move away from the heat.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavolvski announced on Sunday that he has escaped France and departed communist Europe. Pavlovski, who runs one of the largest social media companies in the world in Rumble, has always vowed to make his platform an oasis for free speech unlike the far-left tyrants at Google-YouTube who allow leftists to spew unlimited amount of lies but will not allow conservative voices a voice on the platform without restrictions. Pavlovski wrote on X: Chris Pavlovski: I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe. France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/rumble-ceo-escapes-france-after-telegram-ceo-is/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rumble-ceo-escapes-france-after-telegram-ceo-is

Rumble Censorship Continues

China and Russia ban Rumble as Threats to Ban continue in France, Brazil, UK, and New Zealand

Source: https://x.com/chrispavlovski/status/1827635666202636742?s=46

France Tells Rumble to Get Russia Off Its Platform

Maybe the Rumble CEO smacked the French government upside the head just a little too hard. Despite their request, Pavlovski refused to censor Russian news:

"The French government has demanded that Rumble block Russian news sources. Like Elon Musk, I won't move our goalposts for any foreign government.” "Rumble will turn off France entirely (France isn't material to us), and we will challenge the legality of this demand."

The Perceived Threats

Chris Pavlovski has said that these are the three largest Rumble LIVE streams that scare big government: Bongino, Crowder, and WarRoom.

Bongino

1.2 million views in two days.

Source: https://rumble.com/c/Bongino

Crowder

Over 700,000 views in three days.

Source: https://rumble.com/c/StevenCrowder

WarRoom

Almost 50,000 views in 13 hours.

Source: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom

Taking a Second Look at Rumble and Telegram

Since all this attempted erasure has become trendy, does it make it more or less likely that you will watch Rumble? Or use Telegram?

P.S. My Rumble account is here:

Source: https://rumble.com/c/DrMargaretAranda

And of course I would love for you to join me on my new Telegram channel!

Source: https://t.me/therebelpatient