BREAKING ‼️ - Telegram announced that Apple will remove the Telegram app from all their phones, without any notice.

This is subsequent to Telegram Founder Pavel Durov’s Arrest in France for allowing free speech (i.e., failure to censor).

The Solution

👉 Telegram announced that to prevent this, apply these settings:

Go through each step:

<Settings>

<Screen time>

<Content and Privacy Restrictions >

<TURN THE BUTTON ON>

<iTunes and App Store Purchases >

<Deleting Apps>

<CHECK “DO NOT ALLOW”

