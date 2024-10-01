The Tweet

Enlarged:

Enlarged:

Source: https://x.com/renztom/status/1840398283719459265?s=46

The Thread

Tom gets trolled, twice:

The Thread

⬆️ This is correct. There are a few good people in Japan who have been quite vocal in opposing the jab. See here:

Way back In December of 2022, Japan's Professor Emeritus Dr Masanori Fukushima called “Bulls**t” on the jab 👇:

In October 2023, Japan released evidence that Covid-19 variants were intentional, not natural derivations from the original “virus”:

On April 17, 2024, Japan’s Professor Emeritus Madayasu Inoue, MD, PhD, said not to trust the new saRNA vax coming from Japan:

In May of this year, thousands protested the jab as several keynote speakers expressed their outrage:

In August 2024, several key Japanese leaders - not from the current government - publicly apologized for the nanobots. This “state of emergency” was not announced by government officials, rather by individuals:

Continued Thread

We covered Baric’s paper here; he used hydroxychloroquine and zinc to stop the coronavirus from multiplying in a petrie dish - and never offered up that information during the plandemic:

Enlarged:

Enlarged:

We covered that the monkeypox vax can cause moox to not only spread to others who are unvaccinated, but they can kill.

More on Self-Amplifying, sa-RNA

From last December:

… a company called Meiji Seika Pharma released a statement on November 28th, announcing that it had been given approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health to manufacture and market its Kostaive sa-mRNA COVID vaccine also known as ARCT-154 (or in Vietnam, VBC-COV19-154). Meiji Seika Pharma has entered into an exclusive partnership with CSL’s vaccine business, CSL Seqirus, one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, to distribute the vaccine. Japan has now become the first country in the world to approve these new self-amplifying mRNA (“sa-mRNA”) vaccines. With the approval of this “vaccine” secured in Japan, its developers are now seeking authorization in Europe; a regulatory decision is expected next year. As ZeroHedge reported, approval was given despite the Phase 3 trial, funded by the Japanese government, only testing the product on 838 people, with no control group. Additionally, the results of the trial have not been published; the manuscript is “in preparation,” according to the Phase 3 study report. Much like the original COVID injections, the “vaccine” requires 2 doses, with the second being administered 28 days after the first, as well as booster injection/s for adults 18 years and older. In the video below, Roman Balmakov explained more. Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov: New Self-Replicating “sa-mRNA Vaccine” Approved For Mass Production, 13 December 2023 (10 mins). The real question is whether or not these new “vaccines” can or will be used as bioweapons against the slave class. It is very clear that these “vaccines” self-replicate, so how does the process stop? The simple answer is that it does not. If it is self-amplifying but not self-stopping, then we would expect an unceasing production of spike protein over time, causing continuous and cumulative damage until organ failure results. There does not seem to be any internal control limiting the production of the spike protein. This would mean that the effect of self-amplifying RNA is equivalent to taking repeated doses indefinitely! That means, if the ruling class can convince the general public to take these types of shots, they could use them as a bioweapon and let them slowly take out those injected. Reprinted with permission from SHTFplan.com. Source: https://expose-news.com/2023/12/15/self-amplifying-mrna-bioweapons/

The Above References

Source: https://www.cell.com/molecular-therapy-family/molecular-therapy/fulltext/S1525-0016(17)30594-4

So Why is Japan Releasing its sa-RNA Jab?

I can only surmise that they want to intentionally kill people, and cause a surge in depopulation.

What I don't understand is how they expect to NOT be exposed to it themselves.

Which leads me to think that they must have an antidote if for nothing else but to protect themselves.

I don't know what the antidote is, but surely the anti-vax activists will have been working on this! Perhaps RFK Jr is already on the mark, or perhaps the researchers who have the dark field microscope will be on the cutting edge of finding the cure.

LET US PRAY

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment