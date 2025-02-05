My Tweets

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Yes, you can use either nicotine gum, a patch, or chew tobacco. Here’s my previous article on that encourages you to do your own research and see which is right for you.

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It makes me sick that the government published this animal study showing that virus-induced myocarditis is CURED with nicotine. It should be shared FAR AND WIDE. It’s our only way to get back at them - by providing solutions.

LET US PRAY

Father in Heaven and in Our Hearts,

Let us keep searching Your FACE, asking for Your FORGIVENESS, MERCY, LOVE, and LIGHT!

I surrender to Your will, Your Lordship over me, and Your Love.

We know that when we draw close to You, You draw even closer to us. We commit to looking to You for answers to our problems, for solutions to the sometimes horrible world we seem to live in. LET ME BE YOUR LIGHT!

I SURRENDER MY LIVE TO YOU! ! I AM JUST ONE PERSON, BUT I BEG YOU TO FORGIVE OUR COUNTRY, FORGIVE THE HORRORS COMMITTED UPON OUR CHILDREN. LOOK AT MY SOUL, LOOK AT MY HEART, AND COUNT MY SURRENDER INTO YOUR BEST PLACE OF MERCY, HOLY GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

My soul hungers for You. My heart longs for Your PRESENCE! I surrender to You! Show Yourself to me today, tonight, tomorrow, and every moment of every day!

Father, please bless the children. Let us protect them more than ever. Bless those who expose the dark, evil deeds of the evil one, and may their voices be multiplied and magnified!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment