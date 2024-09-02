This video has been making the rounds on Telegram. I include a comprehensive review of all things tobacco and nicotine:) so Please SHARE FAR AND WIDE!

Emphases are mine.

Breaking: Tobacco Nicotine Destroys Nanobots in Shots Share The Rebel Patient™ A new study by microscopists with La Quinta Columna has shown that the “self assembling entities” found inside Pfizer, Moderna, and most recently, dental anesthetic, are “totally destroyed” by a nicotine mixture, derived from stepping (sic) tobacco in distilled water. Researcher Rafa Calvin made this discovery by isolating a sample of dental anesthetic for 30 days, then applying a nicotine mixture taken from a solution of 1 gram of Tabacco and 5ccs of distilled water.

Never heard of graphine oxide being in the lidocaine/marcaine or other local anesthetic (“numbing”) drug your dentist uses?

Will and I did a deep dive on the dental anesthetic for you here:

It is said that they added graphene oxide to dental anesthetics in 2017. Some people are even buying an expired bottle of local anesthetic online and taking it with them to their dentist 😳.

In the video below, you can see that when the nicotine mixture interacts with the nanotechnology, the structures disintegrate and disappear completely. La Quinta Columna is now testing this nicotine solution on a Pfizer shot sample, and if successful, may have the beginnings of a treatment protocol for detoxing humans of this alien technology. This would include use of nicotine without additives, straight from tobacco, not cigarettes you buy in the store. Nicotine has already been identified by Dr. Bryan Ardis and others to uniquely combat covid infection, by safeguarding receptors, a phenomenon even recognized by establishment scientists.

Recognize that the form of nicotine is key!

I added some video screenshots 👇 so you can see the nanoparticles dissipate one more time.

Could nicotine hold the key to defeating invasive nanotechnology?

The Best Form of Nicotine/Tobacco to Use Against Nanobots

There are different people saying different things. Clearly, the researcher Rafa Calvin ⬆️ used tobacco leaves, and not a cigarette! And their post makes it clear NOT to use store-bought cigarettes!

What do you use?

The top choices would be nicotine patches or loose tobacco, and the worst choice would be a store-bought cigarette.

Clearly, Dr. Bryan Ardis was first to recommend nicotine for Covid, so you would think he would have the best advice: nicotine patches. As we will see in a minute, however, the nicotine patches contain graphene oxide!

Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis on Nicotine Patches

Source: https://rumble.com/v5crt2d-nicotine-can-remove-vaccine-nanotechnology.html

Naturopathic Doctor Ariyana Love goes into great detail about how the nicotine patches contain graphine oxide, providing this image of the nicotine patch that Ardis recommends:

Here are a couple quotes from Dr. Love’s article showing that the Rugby brand DOES contain graphene, followed by the link:

"Graphene Oxide Nanoparticoes (GON) are used in time-release nicotine patches.” “The Rugby Nicotine Transdermal System Patch patent explains how this patent uses a “controlled release transdermal delivery system for nicotine administration”. All patches in fact contains a polyurethane matrix in which liquid nicotine is dispersed. Other studies show this polyurethane is cytotoxic, meaning it induces cell death, and polyurethane matrix foam is in fact made with graphene oxide. See PDF: Polyurethane/graphene oxide nanocomposite and its modified asphalt binder: Preparation, properties and molecular dynamics simulation.”

Here is the article showing polyurethane/graphene oxide properties used in patches:

Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264127521005499

As much as we love Dr. Ardis, let's just say that we don't want to use ANY patches.

Tobacco Leaves

The only choice left is loose tobacco leaves, similar to what we saw used in the study:

You can roll tobacco into a cigarette and smoke 100% tobacco, or buy a cigarette in the store, which may have hundreds or thousands of carcinogens.

Right away, it seems to me that chewing tobacco is the most potent and least toxic form of nicotine/tobacco. After all, your saliva would form that ⬆️ tobacco paste solution and literally replicate what you see in the experiment.

Why would you want to change the experiment and blow smoke into your lungs? It would definitely reach your blood stream, but why involve the lungs at all?

Dr. Love’s Conclusion

These are some of the last paragraphs in Dr. Love’s 👆 article:

Despite containing graphene oxide, nicotine patches also contain four chemicals; Scopolamine, Clonidine, Estradiol and Nitroglycerine. With continuous use Scopolamine can induce an allergic reaction and glaucoma. Clonidine can cause sedation, dizziness, cardiopulmonary instability and central nervous system (CNS) depression in children and adults. Estradiol is a female estrogine hormone/steroid! This hormone must NOT be used when you have blood clots! Estradiol may induce blood clots, vaginal bleeding, stroke, or heart attack, or cancer of the breast, uterus, or ovaries. And finally, the most common adverse reactions related to Nitroglycerine is dizziness, weakness, heart palpitations, nausea, vomiting, diaphoresis and syncope. In addition to nicotine patches all containing a graphene oxide transdermal delivery system, cigarettes will also poison you! Cigarette filters are all modified now by a lyophilized carbon nanotubes/graphene oxide delivery system. So, please keep in mind that while you smoke your cigarettes, you’re also exposing others to Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles. My advice as a medical researcher journalist and a naturopathic doctor, is to avoid all adulterated tobacco products such as nicotine patches and cigarettes. Tobacco itself, in it’s pure form, is medicine. So please be wise and purchase only organic tobacco and roll your own or simply grow your own tobacco.

The Importance of Cilia

Not just to clear the lungs, the cilia may regulate cellular growth and have additional functions not yet discovered.

The dogma whereby motile cilia simply clear the airways has now been expanded by studies demonstrating that they also possess mechanosensory traits. It is now understood that respiratory cilia share chemosensory abilities once thought unique to primary cilia, long known to be involved in chemosensation, signal transduction, and regulation of cellular growth (51, 87, 122, 146, 170). Studies have also shown possible involvement of cilia in lung repair processes (148, 155) and in regulating cytokine and antimicrobial production (11, 56, 131), thus suggesting an even greater involvement of these organelles in lung function than initially thought. Studies by our group and others have shown that airway cilia express members of the bitter taste family of receptors (T2Rs) that may hold functional importance in airway innate immunity against bacterial infections by driving innate immune defenses in response to bacterial antigens (52, 65, 113, 170). … Respiratory cilia are the driving force of the mucociliary escalator, working in conjunction with secreted airway mucus to clear inhaled debris and pathogens from the conducting airways. Respiratory cilia are also one of the first contact points between host and inhaled pathogens. Impaired ciliary function is a common pathological feature in patients with chronic airway diseases, increasing susceptibility to respiratory infections. Common respiratory pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, have been shown to target cilia and/or ciliated airway epithelial cells, resulting in a disruption of mucociliary clearance that may facilitate host infection. … A: cross-section of differentiated conducting airway epithelium, consisting of ciliated columnar epithelial cells and secretory goblet cells. Apical airway surface liquid (ASL) is made up of a low-viscosity periciliary layer (PCL) that enables efficient ciliary beating, whereas an upper mucus layer functions to entrap inhaled pathogens. B: differential interference contrast (DIC) micrograph of air-liquid interface (ALI)-cultured primary nasal airway epithelial cells showing brushlike ciliated cells surrounded by secretory goblet cells. C: immunofluorescence of ALI-cultured primary nasal epithelial cells for β-tubulin IV (green), showing densely ciliated surface. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Image was taken at ×60. … The mucus layer also possesses potent antimicrobial activity. Secretory cells secrete a cocktail of antimicrobial molecules, including defensins, lysozyme, and immunoglobulins A and G (IgA/IgG; Refs. 10, 54, 70, 200). When coupled with the synchronous and continual beating of motile cilia, airway mucus is constantly moved from the lower airways up to the oropharynx, where it is either expectorated of swallowed. Thus the mucociliary escalator provides an effective means to quickly neutralize and remove most inhaled pathogens from the lungs. Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7516383/

Inhaled smoke kills the little hairs called cilia that line every strip of bronchi and bronchioles needed for breathing.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2790614/

Shortened Cilia in Smokers vs. Nonsmokers

Cilia propel secretions up and out of the airways, helping to keep them clear - so why would you want to destroy them, shorten them, or make them less effective?

After all, properly functioning cilia can help you stay away from the hospital!

Above: Healthy nonsmokers have long cilia.

Above: “Healthy” nonsmokers have shorter cilia.

Conclusion: Keep your cilia intact.

Chew tobacco.

And make it organic tobacco.

This is what Dr. Ariyana Love suggests, organic tobacco from a local Native American or privately owned tobacco shop:

Final Thoughts on Nicotine: For Much More than Covid, Cigarettes Are No Longer for Sale at Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens

The Health Benefits of Nicotine

Health benefits of nicotine may include detterent against Covid, Parkinson's , Tourette’s Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, and autism, per Dr. Ardis, who was interviewed by my friend Amalya:

The Video

If you don't smoke, you might not know this:

Your Local Pharmacy Chain NO LONGER SELLS CIGARETTES!

Your grocery store and pharmacy have probably joined the growing list of companies that stopped selling cigarettes:

Walmart: stopped selling in some stores in 2022;

Target: ended all national sales in 1996;

CVS: tobacco-free since 2014. In 2019, reporting 100 million fewer packs of cigarettes sold in 2014 alone.

Stop & Shop stopped cigarette sales

I wonder how much the government is paying them?

Final Thoughts on Tobacco

Nicotine kills nanobots and parasites, bacteria, “viruses”, and more.

👍 Have some organic tobacco leaves on hand as a medicine.

After all, the Native Americans have always traded and medicinally used tobacco leaves. There must be something to this!

Here's the website info on the Rouseco brand:

Rouseco, Inc. is a full service tobacco manufacturer based in Kinston, NC the heart of tobacco country. For eight generations, we have not only made tobacco our business but our way of life. Currently operating out of our 140,000 sq foot facility offering three blends of premium pipe tobacco, Golden Harvest, Buoy and Golden Harvest SELECT. Along with Golden Harvest premium Filtered Cigars and Golden Harvest Filter tubes. Rouseco, Inc. is also the proud national distributor of Carolina Cigars a premium hand rolled Dominican cigar. Please allow us the opportunity to show you and your customers how the quality of our tobacco's, along with friendly service and on time delivery has set us apart from others in the industry. Brands Golden Harvest Pipe TobaccoBuoy Pipe TobaccoGolden Harvest Filtered CigarsGolden Harvest Filter Tubesand Carolina Cigars Products CigarsPipes/ Pipe Tobacco Country United States of America Contact details +1 888 372 8622 sales@rousecoinc.com https://www.rousecoinc.com Rouseco, Inc.

PO, 28502, Kinston, United States Source: https://tpe.app.swapcard.com/event/tpe21/exhibitor/RXhoaWJpdG9yXzI3MTcxMA==

Shop for Tobacco Leaves

I encourage you to shop your local tobacco shop, not to simply shop Amazon.

Here's some recommendations by a Twitter/X smoker; I added pics and full links for you:

Golden Harvest I'm told is grown organic. Give them a call to see if that's still the case just to be sure. 5lbs lasts me 5+ months.

Source: https://www.tedtobacco.com/golden-harvest-tobacco-5-lb-yellow.html I use Beretta Tubes with oxidized paper, not bleached. I get 14 boxes per 5lbs of tobacco.

Source: https://www.tedtobacco.com/beretta-tubes-100-original.html This Powermatic 3 electric cigarette maker is worth 10x what they sell it for. Makes about 10 a minute.

Source: https://www.tedtobacco.com/powermatic-iii-plus-electric-cigarette-machine.html# NICOTINE PATCHES Dr Ardis recommends this brand of nicotine patches, Rugby brand, as they don't contain graphene oxide like the others.

Source: https://www.amazon.com/Rugby-Clear-Nicotine-Transdermal-System/dp/B001JK85I4/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1CIWORD5QSS5Z&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.0stYJnUCietdEG2ZgocQUsXfSHb4p4hZQ3fECpgo2MeAPOCwAY2jtnpGePJjDZ8tpPkGgdLWlmJGlfV9vmAaTPOgZC7ldRAylnG7gtxdLGI8vOMSzOGGvN9AInmKdrpC4lROk_xlnrXeLkfUo4zofZNV6De5wgzSRWEqI5uwXONpeVhJD9Paie-agHlZQ8WT03r865q4qJi3o_1YC-zWd4aCy5cBzu4e3JqI7_6u7c_hQcleIo5w3LWZa4sYfQHzOjt_cb_t6dAjTqsldkc_eU6wl5Z7pz1v7RTQJgGGUXU.DB3Z4lYszkEFh_lhIa_s6CovFM1nDtQHYKwI7j30JPU&dib_tag=se&keywords=Rugby+Clear+Nicotine+Patches&qid=1725229347&s=hpc&sprefix=rugby+clear+nicotine+patches%2Chpc%2C151&sr=1-1

I don't know about this patch ⬆️ , as it conflicts with the above article stating all patches contain polyurethane and graphene oxide. I definitely trust Dr. Ardis on this but don't trust the manufacturer to switch it out at some point. My final thought is to stay away from patches.

For Those Who Smoke Tobacco:

1. Quit the store-bought carcinogens;

2. Don't chew nicorette gum; the sugar feeds parasites;

3. Consider smoking paperless, from a pipe (like the Native Americans);

4. Get your own roller;

5. Make your own cigarettes. 👌

Is THIS why they don't want us to smoke or have tobacco!? Because it's a cure for nanobots? And more?

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Happy Labor Day! Thank you for supporting my writings with a Shate or a Paid Subscription! These articles take hours;) and a LOVELY CUP OF ☕️ equivalent is always appreciated:)

BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee/dra9 ❤️ ☕️