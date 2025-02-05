These are easy things that people can grab at the store;) and there is much more if you have any FLU:

Ivermectin 0.2-0.4 mg/kg (divide weight in lb by 2.2) - not for pregnant or nursing mothers. Twice a day. Don’t have it? renewandrefresh.substac…

Hydroxychloroquine - everyone over 130 lb = 200 mg twice a day. Don’t have it? renewandrefresh.substac…

Quercetin or Green Tea, EGCG: Structurally similar to hydroxychloroquine.

Vitamin D - The dose is different for everyone but if you’re not already on it, you are making yourself more prone to get sick (and get cancer). Calculate your BMI first, then take for 2 weeks to correct a deficiency - DON’T WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE SICK TO TAKE IT! Take with Vitamin K2 so the increased calcium goes to your bones instead of your arteries: margaretaranda.metageni…

Zinc - Stops viruses from multiplying. Take it with all the above, or they just won’t work as well!!!!! SUPER IMPORTANT!!! Grab some lozenges from the store and take 50-100 mg/day.

Nicotine patch or gum - Stop any virus from attaching to nicotinic receptors. 1 mg/day (best to chew organic tobacco). Also cures myocarditis, which has a 50% mortality rate in 5 years).

NATURAL REMEDIES

Chicken Noodle Soup

Bananas

Saltines

Green tea with honey and lemon

Hippocrates Soup

Also: 1% Nasal iodine, mouthwash with cetylpyridium gluconate, AND GO ON STEROIDS IF YOU ARE NOT WELL AFTER 7-14 DAYS. Take everything you can that’s on the attached pic. AND MOST OF ALL, PRAY FOR GOD TO BLESS YOU - AND STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL! Email me as needed:)

References:

THE POWER OF PRAYER: SHRINKS A TUMOR BEFORE YOUR EYES:

Anti-inflammatory Golden Milk:

Bird flu remedies:

If You Don't Have Hydroxychloroquine:

If You Don't Have Ivermectin:

Grandma's Green Tea:

Nicotine

Golden Milk:

Homemade Hydroxychloroquine

Spike Support

PRODUCTS

Ship them so you never run out. TRANSPARENCY: A small commission goes to our ministry to help others who cannot afford it.

Spike Support with Immune Defense Pack:

https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/immune-defense-pack

Quercetin: Molecular Structure is Similar to Hydroxychloroquine -

https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/index.php?page=seek&id%5Bm%5D=pattern&id%5Bq%5D=quercetin

Vitamin C: Extra Potent:

https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/ultra-potent-c-500

Vitamin D:

https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/d3-5000

Zinc:

https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/index.php?page=seek&id%5Bm%5D=pattern&id%5Bq%5D=zinc

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The power of prayer is amazing, so if you get sick, be sure to SPEAK LIFE Into YOUR LIFE! Instead of saying, “I am SO sick!”, say,

“The devil is trying to make me sick, but I am fighting it because NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER!

Go on as many natural remedies as you can - who knows if they are putting new things in the “viruses”? And GO ON VITAMIN D ALREADY! Stay one step ahead of any sickness. (Please don’t tell me you’re not taking vitamin D3 + vitamin K2;)!!!!

All Blessings! Stay in His Hands!

LET US PRAY

Holy Lord,

Forgive us our sins, and let us forgive those who do us wrong.

Keep us free from harm and sickness.

Mold and create us through Your Holy Spirit, so we can save souls for Jesus. And may we ever be in Your precious hands, under Your amazing and great wings.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

