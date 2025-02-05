A Short Recipe for Any Flu: #1 - FAST AND PRAY! #2 - AND STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL!
These are easy things that people can grab at the store;) and there is much more if you have any FLU:
Ivermectin 0.2-0.4 mg/kg (divide weight in lb by 2.2) - not for pregnant or nursing mothers. Twice a day. Don’t have it? renewandrefresh.substac…
Hydroxychloroquine - everyone over 130 lb = 200 mg twice a day. Don’t have it? renewandrefresh.substac…
Quercetin or Green Tea, EGCG: Structurally similar to hydroxychloroquine.
Vitamin D - The dose is different for everyone but if you’re not already on it, you are making yourself more prone to get sick (and get cancer). Calculate your BMI first, then take for 2 weeks to correct a deficiency - DON’T WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE SICK TO TAKE IT! Take with Vitamin K2 so the increased calcium goes to your bones instead of your arteries: margaretaranda.metageni…
Zinc - Stops viruses from multiplying. Take it with all the above, or they just won’t work as well!!!!! SUPER IMPORTANT!!! Grab some lozenges from the store and take 50-100 mg/day.
Nicotine patch or gum - Stop any virus from attaching to nicotinic receptors. 1 mg/day (best to chew organic tobacco). Also cures myocarditis, which has a 50% mortality rate in 5 years).
NATURAL REMEDIES
Chicken Noodle Soup
Bananas
Saltines
Green tea with honey and lemon
Hippocrates Soup
Also: 1% Nasal iodine, mouthwash with cetylpyridium gluconate, AND GO ON STEROIDS IF YOU ARE NOT WELL AFTER 7-14 DAYS. Take everything you can that’s on the attached pic. AND MOST OF ALL, PRAY FOR GOD TO BLESS YOU - AND STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL! Email me as needed:)
References:
THE POWER OF PRAYER: SHRINKS A TUMOR BEFORE YOUR EYES:
Anti-inflammatory Golden Milk:
Bird flu remedies:
If You Don't Have Hydroxychloroquine:
If You Don't Have Ivermectin:
Grandma's Green Tea:
Nicotine
Golden Milk:
Homemade Hydroxychloroquine
Spike Support
PRODUCTS
Ship them so you never run out. TRANSPARENCY: A small commission goes to our ministry to help others who cannot afford it.
Spike Support with Immune Defense Pack:
https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/immune-defense-pack
Quercetin: Molecular Structure is Similar to Hydroxychloroquine -
https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/index.php?page=seek&id%5Bm%5D=pattern&id%5Bq%5D=quercetin
Vitamin C: Extra Potent:
https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/ultra-potent-c-500
Vitamin D:
https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/d3-5000
Zinc:
https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com/index.php?page=seek&id%5Bm%5D=pattern&id%5Bq%5D=zinc
WHAT I REALLY THINK
The power of prayer is amazing, so if you get sick, be sure to SPEAK LIFE Into YOUR LIFE! Instead of saying, “I am SO sick!”, say,
“The devil is trying to make me sick, but I am fighting it because NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER!
Go on as many natural remedies as you can - who knows if they are putting new things in the “viruses”? And GO ON VITAMIN D ALREADY! Stay one step ahead of any sickness. (Please don’t tell me you’re not taking vitamin D3 + vitamin K2;)!!!!
All Blessings! Stay in His Hands!
LET US PRAY
Holy Lord,
Forgive us our sins, and let us forgive those who do us wrong.
Keep us free from harm and sickness.
Mold and create us through Your Holy Spirit, so we can save souls for Jesus. And may we ever be in Your precious hands, under Your amazing and great wings.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for a great resource!!
GOOD STUFF!! I USE 12-15 DROPS OF PURE OREGANO OIL WITH A 1/2 OZ OF OLIVE OIL FIRST THING IN THE MORNING AND THE VERY LAST THING AFTER I BRUSH MY TEETH BEFORE I GO TO BED. I KILLED THE COLD IN 4 DAYS WHILE EVERYONE AROUND ME WAS SICK. I ALSO MAKE A NASAL SPRAY IN A 2OZ BOTTLE WITH A SPRAY HEAD, AND I ADD A SMALL AMOUNT OF SEA SALT, JUST ENOUGH TO MAKE IT TASTE LIKE YOUR TEARS, A PINCH OF BAKING SODA, AND 1 DROP OF PURE OREGANO OIL, AND SHAKE IT UP GOOD, AND YOU CAN USE IT AS OFTEN AS YOU NEED! I HAVE BEEN USING THIS FOR OVER 20 YEARS WITH NO BAD SIDE EFFECTS. IF YOU WANT TO MAKE IT A BIT STRONGER AFTER YOU GET USED TO THE ORIGINAL, JUST ADD 1 MORE DROP MAX!!