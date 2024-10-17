Smoking | Photo by Mohammad Faruque on Unsplash

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/kendberrymd/status/1846180374411391453?s=46

Before You Read On

Think about those statistics: the general trend is that the more a country smokes, the longer they live, albeit Spain and Italy resemble the U.S. in the percentage that smoke - but they both live longer.

In America, we smoke less than others yet we die younger.

Why?

The Thread

Pause after the first comment, and think of a list of things…

⬆️ This doc is known for his tobacco-rolling.

We previously covered the topic of “real tobacco” in great depth, and provided purchase links. You can also see the very interesting poll; compare the first one to the last one;):

NOTE: I am waiting for someone to repeat this ⬆️ tobacco-inserted graphine oxide experiment.

Summary

Smoking isn't the only thing that might kill. American cigarettes have toxins, but it's likely we eat more preservatives, food colorings, and hazardous chemicals in our food. And then there's the fluoridated water and the air…

Leave a comment