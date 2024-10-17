Smoking Kills. Or Does It?
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/kendberrymd/status/1846180374411391453?s=46
Before You Read On
Think about those statistics: the general trend is that the more a country smokes, the longer they live, albeit Spain and Italy resemble the U.S. in the percentage that smoke - but they both live longer.
In America, we smoke less than others yet we die younger.
Why?
The Thread
Pause after the first comment, and think of a list of things…
⬆️ This doc is known for his tobacco-rolling.
We previously covered the topic of “real tobacco” in great depth, and provided purchase links. You can also see the very interesting poll; compare the first one to the last one;):
NOTE: I am waiting for someone to repeat this ⬆️ tobacco-inserted graphine oxide experiment.
Summary
Smoking isn't the only thing that might kill. American cigarettes have toxins, but it's likely we eat more preservatives, food colorings, and hazardous chemicals in our food. And then there's the fluoridated water and the air…
COPD is just one other side effect and it kills
lol Great! Im not a smoker but my sister is since 14 years old. She is a heavy smoker, diagnosed with HIV then AIDS since her teens , also kidney failure and a list of other things.She was told 5 years ago she needed kidney dialysis, but refused opting rather to die. She is still here and last winter skillfully avoided the jab after being told by a doctor she will die without it .
She is presently 65 yrs old and still laughing it up with a butt in her mouth .
After all this, her doctor says her lungs are perfectly clear. go figure