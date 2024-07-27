#BoycottTheOlympics #BoycottParis2024 #BoycottOlympics - Children Exposed to Satanic Opening Ceremony
BLASPHEMY: A Dancing Blue Man Represents the "Dish" in a Drag Queen Recreation of Jesus' Last Supper, A Bearded Trans Dance. NOTE: May be Disturbing. THE BOYCOTT IS OFFICIAL WITH ITS OWN HASHTAGS!
Addendum: The original Tweet by Dom is no longer available, as seen below. No worries, I took screen shots and downloaded his videos, seen below.
These Hashtags are now LIVE!
#BoycottTheOlympics
#BoycottParis2024 #BoycottOlympics
Olympics 2024
The Olympics games include archery, diving, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, hockey, rowing, skateboarding, synchronized swimming, surfing, cycling, mountain biking, table tennis, and more.
And no problem, I can live without it.
From Dom Lucre on Twitter:
HAPPENING NOW: The dancing blue man featured in the 2024 World Olympic Games opening ceremony is now being placed in the middle of the red carpet to represent being the ‘dish’ in the drag queen recreation of Jesus Last Supper. How could a Catholic nation allow this?
Source: Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives dom_lucr
Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony
Here is a short discussion by Dom. I provide additional video footage screenshots for you below because I don’t think you will want to view it further, and would rather have you go get your kids away from the TV screen, or share this article so you can perhaps help others boycott these Satanic games.
The opening theme is supposed to be, “Liberty and the Quest for Liberty”.
SPOILER: There is no liberty without God, and through His Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. HE is THE WAY, THE TRUTH, and THE LIGHT! And what does the Truth do? THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE!
The Satanic Olympics
Dancing Blue Man as a Dish at the Table of the Last Supper
He sings a cutsie song that is childlike, sung in French. The tune is familiar but I really don't want to think about it too much. If anyone knows the words to this song, please let us know in the comments, or privately message me.
Note the “disciples” around the table. It mimics paintings of Christ at The Last Supper.
Christ and the Disciples at The Last Supper
This was not a joyous occasion. Christ knew that he would die on the cross after being mercilessly whipped and tortured. All this would occur after He predicted that there was a traitor at the table, and another disciple would betray knowing Him in public. He would later die on the cross, after carrying it Himself up a hill, until He could do it no longer and a random man would help Him. And then Christ would get the Keys to Death and Hell:
Revelation 1:10-18
New International Reader's Version
10 The Holy Spirit gave me a vision on the Lord’s Day. I heard a loud voice behind me that sounded like a trumpet. 11 The voice said, “Write on a scroll what you see. Send it to the seven churches in Asia Minor. They are Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia and Laodicea.”
12 I turned around to see who was speaking to me. When I turned, I saw seven golden lampstands. 13 In the middle of them was someone who looked “like a son of man.” (Daniel 7:13) He was dressed in a long robe with a gold strip of cloth around his chest. 14 The hair on his head was white like wool, as white as snow. His eyes were like a blazing fire. 15 His feet were like bronze metal glowing in a furnace. His voice sounded like rushing waters. 16 He held seven stars in his right hand. Coming out of his mouth was a sharp sword with two edges. His face was like the sun shining in all its brightness.
17 When I saw him, I fell at his feet as if I were dead. Then he put his right hand on me and said, “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. 18 I am the Living One. I was dead. But now look! I am alive for ever and ever! And I hold the keys to Death and Hell.
And at The Last Supper, Christ said,
“Do this in Remembrance of Me” - This is the basis for Holy Communion.
Catholics are well known to do daily Communion. Estimates of the proportion of Catholics in 2020 are from 47% to 88% of France's population, depending on avid vs. lax practices, respectively. France’s Catholic Church has 98 sections called dioceses. The latest 2012 figures show it was served by 7,000 subdiases and about 75 priests. Perhaps the most avid Catholics take Holy Communion every day.
Why does anyone take Communion?
Christians take Communion, or Holy Communion, because Jesus asked us to do it. It includes the breaking and eating of bread, and the drinking of wine.
Luke 22:19
He took some bread and gave thanks to God for it. Then he broke it in pieces and gave it to the disciples, saying,
“This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.”
And then He said in the next verse,
Luke 22:20
After supper He took another cup of wine and said,
“This cup is the new covenant between God and his people—an agreement confirmed with my blood, which is poured out as a sacrifice for you.”
Cognitive Dissonance
Can you feel that cognitive dissonance setting in, where you just don’t want to believe that they are mocking such a holy and sacred event as The Last Supper. “Maybe they don’t mean to do this”, you think.
Be assured he is the ‘'main dish”, because just before your eyes, this gigantic dinner plate cover was lifted off him (🤮 Alert ‼️ ):
A fiery, decapitated woman appears to sing with a talking head in her hands.
DOM: “I can’t be the only person that thinks this is damn demonic.”
A female announcer offers that this Olympics 2024 is about “Liberty and The Quest for Liberty”.
Please bear this in mind, and know:
There is no liberty without life. And only Jesus is The Way, The Truth, AND The Life! We need to REPENT of this SATANIC SIN! We need to GO TO GOD AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS! May He have mercy on us! May He forgive us our sins!
A large woman wearing a crown.
A line of people eating at a long table, set to represent the 12 disciples.
Dom views this as “occult”, he asks,
“Why are they bringing in minorities to represent everybody?”
And
What if Rome never really “fell”, and they just manipulated the world to think it did? … We do a lot of things just like Rome, like the left and the right, all the way down to the Olympic Games. It’s very similar to the same thing as the Colosseums? You look at our football stadiums. They’re very similar to the Colosseum
Full Video:
A Special Addition
Dom posted this after I wrote the above - NOTE: Another ALERT!
HAPPENING NOW: A scantily clad bearded man is see dances provocatively in a dress at France's 2024 World Olympic opening ceremony. Anyone that argues with this is misogynistic conspiracy theorist.
Thank you for SHARING and CARING! Let’s Boycott the Olympics!
Do you think the Olympics are Satanic?
If you didn't know this was happening today, let us know. I don't watch TV.
I used to love watching the Olympics. I love gymnastics. There's bicycling,
Will you watch the Olympics?
Will you tell others not to watch the Olympics?
This is especially horrific, as the Rio de Janero Carnival 2023
also mocked God also mocked Christ. A Satan actor even whipped the Christ actor, who wore a crucifix on his head. And they kept this man dangling by a rope for some time, until he was taken away by ambulance.
LET US PRAY
Father God, All-Merciful Creator,
We rebuke this ceremony! We love Jesus and honor His Last Summer!
Forgive us, Dear Lord of All The Ages! We repent of our carnal, sinful nature and seek Your Face! We bow down only to You, Dear God!
Help Us!
Strengthen us, Lord God, for the days ahead will be relentless at crushing down our dedication to You and Your Heavens! Give us supernatural strength to fight back against every word and deed done to blaspheme the Name of Jesus Christ! Guide us to Your perfection! Lead us to those who need to know You!
SEND ME!
We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus! Amen!
If you don’t know Christ, please allow me to show you how to pray to accept Him into your heart.
