Dancing Blue Man as a Dish at the Table of the Last Supper

He sings a cutsie song that is childlike, sung in French. The tune is familiar but I really don't want to think about it too much. If anyone knows the words to this song, please let us know in the comments, or privately message me.

Note the “disciples” around the table. It mimics paintings of Christ at The Last Supper.

Christ and the Disciples at The Last Supper

This was not a joyous occasion. Christ knew that he would die on the cross after being mercilessly whipped and tortured. All this would occur after He predicted that there was a traitor at the table, and another disciple would betray knowing Him in public. He would later die on the cross, after carrying it Himself up a hill, until He could do it no longer and a random man would help Him. And then Christ would get the Keys to Death and Hell:

Revelation 1:10-18

New International Reader's Version

10 The Holy Spirit gave me a vision on the Lord’s Day. I heard a loud voice behind me that sounded like a trumpet. 11 The voice said, “Write on a scroll what you see. Send it to the seven churches in Asia Minor. They are Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia and Laodicea.”

12 I turned around to see who was speaking to me. When I turned, I saw seven golden lampstands. 13 In the middle of them was someone who looked “like a son of man.” (Daniel 7:13) He was dressed in a long robe with a gold strip of cloth around his chest. 14 The hair on his head was white like wool, as white as snow. His eyes were like a blazing fire. 15 His feet were like bronze metal glowing in a furnace. His voice sounded like rushing waters. 16 He held seven stars in his right hand. Coming out of his mouth was a sharp sword with two edges. His face was like the sun shining in all its brightness.

17 When I saw him, I fell at his feet as if I were dead. Then he put his right hand on me and said, “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. 18 I am the Living One. I was dead. But now look! I am alive for ever and ever! And I hold the keys to Death and Hell.

And at The Last Supper, Christ said,

“Do this in Remembrance of Me” - This is the basis for Holy Communion.

Catholics are well known to do daily Communion. Estimates of the proportion of Catholics in 2020 are from 47% to 88% of France's population, depending on avid vs. lax practices, respectively. France’s Catholic Church has 98 sections called dioceses. The latest 2012 figures show it was served by 7,000 subdiases and about 75 priests. Perhaps the most avid Catholics take Holy Communion every day.

Why does anyone take Communion?

Christians take Communion, or Holy Communion, because Jesus asked us to do it. It includes the breaking and eating of bread, and the drinking of wine.

Luke 22:19 He took some bread and gave thanks to God for it. Then he broke it in pieces and gave it to the disciples, saying, “This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.”



And then He said in the next verse,

Luke 22:20 After supper He took another cup of wine and said,

“This cup is the new covenant between God and his people—an agreement confirmed with my blood, which is poured out as a sacrifice for you.”



Cognitive Dissonance

Can you feel that cognitive dissonance setting in, where you just don’t want to believe that they are mocking such a holy and sacred event as The Last Supper. “Maybe they don’t mean to do this”, you think.

Be assured he is the ‘'main dish”, because just before your eyes, this gigantic dinner plate cover was lifted off him (🤮 Alert ‼️ ):