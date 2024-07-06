A Description of Hemlock

Poison hemlock or Conium maculatum is a plant in the Apiaceae carrot family that is native to Europe, North Africa, and North America. Besides being poisonous, it has an awful smell. While similar to other plants such as celery, cilantro, dill, parsley, and parsnip, you want to keep this plant away from your dinner table.

Eating just six leaves or a small portion of any part of the hemlock plant can be deadly within twenty minutes to three hours, killing people, wildlife, and livestock.

Hemlock is so poisonous that even its dead stems are toxic for up to three years!

It may look like a beautiful Queen Anne’s Lace for your bouquet, but don’t even touch hemlock, because it can cause a skin reaction like poison ivy.

Poison hemlock is found in all states within the U.S. except for Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, and Mississippi. In Canada, it is found in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Introduced to the United States in the 1800’s, hemlock is mostly found in the upper northwest states and related Canadian areas, with Alabama being more recently infested.

According to Washington State’s KingCounty.gov:

Young poison-hemlock plants somewhat resemble carrot plants but can be distinguished by the lack of hairs on the stems and the purple-reddish blotches on the stems. In late spring, second-year plants reach 6-10 feet tall and produce numerous umbrella-shaped clusters of tiny, white, 5-petaled flowers. Flowering poison-hemlock may be confused with wild carrot (Daucus carota, or Queen Anne's Lace). In contrast with poison-hemlock, wild carrot has one densely packed umbrella-shaped flower cluster on a narrow, hairy stem, usually with one purple flower in the center of the flower cluster and is usually 3 feet tall or less. Wild carrot also flowers later in the summer. The amount of toxin varies and tends to be higher in sunny areas. Eating the plant is the main danger, but it is also toxic to the skin and respiratory system. Source: https://kingcounty.gov/en/legacy/services/environment/animals-and-plants/noxious-weeds/weed-identification/poison-hemlock

Symptoms of Hemlock Poisoning

Typical symptoms of hemlock poisoning occur in two phases:

Initially: pupillary dilation, dizziness, and trembling.

Followed by: heart rate slowing or bradycardia, central nervous system paralysis, muscle paralysis, and death.

The cause of death is by respiratory failure.

Animals suffer symptoms of trembling, increased salivation, a lack of coordination, pupillary dilation, a rapid and weak pulse, respiratory paralysis, coma, and death.

In livestock that ingest nonlethal amounts of hemlock during pregnancy, birth deformities have occurred.

Read more and see more photos: https://kingcounty.gov/en/legacy/services/environment/animals-and-plants/noxious-weeds/weed-identification/poison-hemlock and https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/forestry-wildlife/poison-hemlock-in-alabama/

Mechanism of Action for the Alkaloid Coniine

A nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist.

The toxic moley in hemlock is coniine, responsible for eventual respiratory muscle paralysis. It has a similar mechanism of action to succinylcholine, a rapidly acting paralytic used prior to inserting a breathing tube for general anesthesia and surgery. Both are nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonists that complete for acetylcholine, causing paralysis.

In chemistry, coniine holds two historical records: It is the first alkaloid the chemical structure of which was established (in 1881), and that was chemically synthesized (in 1886). — Biosynthesis commences by carbon backbone formation from butyryl-CoA and two malonyl-CoA building blocks catalyzed by polyketide synthase. A transamination reaction incorporates nitrogen from l-alanine and non-enzymatic cyclization leads to γ-coniceine, the first hemlock alkaloid in the pathway. Ultimately, reduction of γ-coniceine to coniine is facilitated by NADPH-dependent γ-coniceine reductase. Although coniine is notorious for its toxicity, there is no consensus on its ecological roles, especially in the carnivorous pitcher plants where it occurs. Lately there has been renewed interest in coniine’s medical uses particularly for pain relief without an addictive side effect. — The plant has been the last resort antidote for strychnine and other virulent poisons. Religious sects in the 1400s and 1500s used roasted roots to relieve pains of gout. From the 1760s onwards the plant was used as a cure for cancerous ulcers. Tinctures and extracts made from hemlock have been used as a sedative and an anodyne (analgesic). Its antispasmodic effects were used to treat tetanus, asthma, epilepsy, whooping cough, angina, chore and stomach pains [9,45,47,122,123,127]. In Finnish folk medicine, poison hemlock has been used as a powder, plaster and poultice to treat hardened glands, cramp and malignant wounds [128]. Dried leaf and juice of poison hemlock were part of the official London and Edinburgh pharmacopeias of 1864–1898. The last official recognition of the medical use of poison hemlock was in 1938 in the British Pharmaceutical Codex [111]. The reason for discontinuation appears to be the difficulty of manufacturing a medicine with even quality: different preparations varied in potency [86]. If poison hemlock is used internally it must be carefully administrated, as narcotic poisoning with paralysis and loss of speech may result from overdosage [9,47]. Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6150177/

Treatment of Hemlock Poisoning

It is estimated that in 2012, national U.S. poison centers received about 44,000 calls related to hemlock poisoning.

For people and animals, quick treatment includes CPR and intubation with mechanical ventilation until symptoms wear off. Most people completely recover without sequelae.

Hemlock is poison, and euthanasia is murder.

Emergency Poison Centers

USA POIson emergency? Call 1-800-222-1222 or visit PoisonHelp.org.

Health Canada launched a 2023 toll-free number, 1-844 POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669.

South African Poison Information Centre line: 0861 555 777

National European Helpdesks:

Source: https://echa.europa.eu/support/helpdesks

Euthanasia is murder.

DON’T BE FOOLED!

Euthanasia causes the same sequelae as drowning and Death Row lethal injections:

The Giver of Life

God wants you to come to Him, give your life to Him, and give your suffering to Him. May Euthanasia Never Be for You or Anyone! Only God is the Giver of Life!

DON’T BE FOOLED! Euthanasia is always WRONG!

Isaiah 5:20

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.

Just two weekends ago, we held a prayer session for a man scheduled for euthanasia that Monday morning. After prayer for him spanned a few articles, OUR PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED 🙌 !

By the time Monday morning came around, we got the message that he had MIRACULOUSLY passed away ON HIS OWN, literally one to two minutes before any drugs were administered by the euthanasia team!

Be it known that the ⬆️ “euthanasia team “ was a local pastor and his wife. God forgive them! 🙌

Part 1: The History of Euthanasia

To read more on the history of euthanasia, including an analysis of the 1787 painting showing Socrates’ death by hemlock, here is my introduction

BE IT KNOWN!

Today or tomorrow, there are men, women, children, toddlers, and infants scheduled to die under the hand of a killing syringe. And if God could stop one person from suicide, He can stop more people from the same fate.

Thank You, Lord God, Almighty Merciful and Righteous God for Overriding those Who Want to End a Life that is Not Theirs to End!

Μultiply this PRAYER OF LIFE and stop euthanasia from occurring throughout the world!

Father God, we pray for You to allow others to also pass before the medical team arrives. Help parents get their child out of killing hospitals, we pray! And help loved ones FIGHT to FLEE from hospitals who predetermine that their spouse or sibling should DIE!

LET US PRAY

Prayer Causes Miracles! | Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Dear God, Father of All Creatures Large and Small, Master of All People Made in Your Own Image,

We know that You are no respector of persons, that what You do for one, You will do for Millions.

Today we ask You to do the same thing for all those scheduled to die or trapped inside hospitals who institute their protocols. Father God, Giver of all life, We ask You to cause those on scheduled euthanasia plans to pass away in their sleep and allow hospitalized patients to flee from the clutches of murder!

Show Yourself to us, Dear Lord of all ages! Show Yourself to Us as You Have Done for All the Prophets throughout All the Ages!

Let the euthanizers be shocked at the number of people who don't need their services. Let them wonder why people are leaving the world with Jesus, who takes them in their sleep. And let the nurses be left standing next to empty beds as people escape from hospitals!

We thank You, Lord, for the peace which surpasses all understanding and ask You to keep this prayer circulating in all “health care” facilities throughout the world!

We CAST SATAN AWAY from putting his hands on any of the beautiful people who trust in malicious lies! Lift the veils off their eyes! Grant people Your protection and mercy!

We open the door to Your Divine Power! We invite in Your Mighty Presence and Mercy! Go into the rooms, cause people to pray, and SHOW YOURSELF to those who need to accept Christ, Your Son before they pass.

MAY PEOPLE ACCEPT YOUR SON IN RECORD NUMBERS. May the euthanasia workers turn Whistleblower, find different jobs, and leave killing hospitals, and DEPART FROM MAID and other WORLDWIDE euthanasia programs in droves.

May YOUR POWER cause Satan to LOSE ONE SOUL AFTER ANOTHER, Dear Lord!

And we ask ALL this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen! 🙏

Spread the Word! We have the Power of God inside of us! We are fighting this spiritual battle with a faith that cannot be slowed, stopped, or defeated!!! God WINS!

If You Don't Know Jesus

If you haven't had an opportunity to accept Jesus into Your life, then we want to pray for you to know and love Him as we do.

Take the next step, and simply take your finger and click on my article. Open the door in faith! And then TELL SOMEONE! Confess Christ to others, so that Christ shall confess you to His Father!

And then be cleansed by the Holy Spirit! Be baptized in water ~ in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit! Amen!

Take this first step ❤️👇🙏🙌❤️! Click!

