From the Sermon on the Mount in the Bible, Matthew 5:3:

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

A week ago last Friday, 62 people boarded this ill-fated flight in the city of Cascavel, Parana state, Brazil. They were bound for Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international Airport. The flight crashed in the city of Vinhedo, with shocking footage showing the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop plunge into a “flat spin”. The scene horrified people across Brazil and the world.

Miraculously, the plane smashed into the backyard of a condominium inside a gated community, injuring no one on the ground.

Condolences to All Those Affected

As the funeral procession was held, many caskets went through to arrive at the ceremony burial grounds.

Source: Images are courtesy of Patricia Frajacomo

Not all families were represented at this service. For example, last week on Tuesday, a Brazilian air force plane carried home the remains of three deceased to a small, distraught city in southern Brazil, handing them to the families for burial.

Thank you for praying for Brazil.

There is no official word on the cause of the crash, although the black box showed the pilot said he needed “more power”.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Thank you for caring for the families affected by this crash. We lift them up to Your Comfort and Care.

Bless them, help them, and provide for all their needs. Bring Your never ending, boundless love to them and open their hearts to Your Love.

Help us to cherish what we have, to share our excess with others, and to keep our hearts and minds on You.

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

We previously reviewed the tragedy: