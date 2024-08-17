There were many who upon hearing of this Brazilian plan crash tragedy of August 9, 2024, immediately suspected foul play.

I was willing to publish the first article as being factual for the day, because we had

with us to confirm some news. Today, there are rumors flying and we will clarify as much as possible.

The Crash

The whole world was horrified when news broke about the Brazilian VoePass Airline crash that killed all 62 passengers onboard eight days ago, on Friday of last week.

The ill-fated flight killed 8 doctors just 8 days ago today, in Parana state's city of Cascavel. It was bound for Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport and crashed Vinhedo city, with footage of the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop that plunged while in a “flat spin”, horrifing people across Brazil and the world.

CAUTION: Graphic video of crashed plane burning, and a second one showing the plane fall from the sky.

Below is the scene from the ground.

CAUTION: Graphic video what appears to show deceased remains scattered around the plane.

It smashed into the backyard of a home inside a gated community and transformed into a fiery wreck.

There are many condominiums that could have been hit.

If you missed the flight information, please review here:

Eight doctors and other research staff were on the way to present their research findings in San Paúlo, to an international meeting of cancer doctors, as Sean explained. Four professors were from Western Paraná State University, and the 8 physician passengers on their way the Transamerica Expo Center. Six were oncologists.

Clarification of the Oncology Meeting

This congress was NOT the SBTMMO 2024. As explained by

:

“It was the XV Brazilian Congress of Clinical Oncology, one of the largest and most important medical events in the field of oncology in the country.”

Some research information went down with the lives of those killed.

And the bad news got even worse, as some like Sean at The People’s Voice describe, because now the surviving doctors are convinced they discovered a cure for “man-made” cancer - and their clinical trials were in an advanced stage, with a 90% remission ('“cure”) rate.

A Correction on Who Died

In news coverage with Sean and others, they are in error on the name of a decreased passenger. The below photo is circulating, describing a doctor who was reportedly killed. It is wrong.

Circulating pictures of Dr. Leonardo Ferreira describe, in error, that he was on the plane . He was not on the plane:

⬆️ Dr. Leonardo Ferreira, who was not on the plane.

A Different Dr. Ferreira was on the Plane

Courtesy of

:

This doctor has a similar name and was on the plane... 👇 DOUTOR JOSÉ ROBERTO LEONEL FERREIRA Dr. Ferreira was a Member of the Brazilian College of Radiology. He graduated in Medicine from the University of Taubaté (UNITAU) (1985). He is currently the owner of the Dr. Leonel Ferreira Imaging Center in Cascavel-PR, University Hospital of Western Paraná since 1990. He worked in general radiology, Computerized Tomography, and Ultrasonography. Also a member of the research groups on Renal Lithiasis at UNIOESTE and Dosimetry in Ionizing Radiation at the Federal Technological University of Paraná, Dr. Ferreira also specialized in Traffic Medicine for the Brazilian Medical Association.

Although the Black Box has been Found, there are More Questions than Answers, and 👉 An Investigation Has Been Launched

From Rio de Janiero, PBS News:

For now, there are more questions about the crash than answers. Metsul, one of Brazil’s most respected meteorological companies, said Friday that there were reports of severe icing in Sao Paulo state around the time of the crash. Local media cited experts pointing to that as a potential cause, although others cautioned against jumping to a conclusion. Both the plane’s “black boxes” — one with flight data and the other with cockpit audio — were recovered. The air force’s center for the investigation and prevention of air accidents began analyzing them at its laboratory in the nation’s capital, Brasilia. Airports (sic) Minister Silvio Costa Filho said the center was also opening a criminal probe. The airline Voepass and the French-Italian ATR manufacturer are assisting investigations, they said in statements. All of Brazil — but in particular victims’ loved ones — are eager to learn why these people were ripped from this world. “It wasn’t God who took my daughter; it wasn’t God, because he chose her to save lives,” Risso’s mother, Fatima Albuquerque, told reporters Sunday. She said she blamed the crash on profit-hungry capitalists and authorities’ neglect. Stephany Albuquerque echoed her indignation. “I only hope that the prosecutors will investigate,” she said. “I hope justice is done, because that’s the least my cousin and the other 61 people deserve.” Source: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/8-doctors-among-62-killed-in-brazils-horrifying-plane-crash

Big Pharma has a History of Targeting Those Who have Discovered a Cure for Cancer

And of course, the bloodline families have no interest in curing cancer or chronic disease, or actually helping the general population; they would rather invest in depopulation.

It wouldn’t be the first time that people thought a plane full of doctors or others were killed for nefarious purposes.

Flight MY370

For example, Malasian Airlines Flight MH370 vanished 10 years ago, on March 8, 2014 while on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. This disappearance involved a Boeing 777 and had on board 227 passengers and 12 crew members. The crash resulted in a search effort that stretched from the Indian Ocean west of Australia to Central Asia.

The perplexing questions and nature of Flight 370’s loss has made it one of history’s most famous missing aircraft.

This video on the disappearance is circulating on Twitter:

According to Brittanica:

Disappearance and search Flight 370 took off at 12:41 am local time and reached a cruising altitude of 10,700 metres (35,000 feet) at 1:01 am. The Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which transmitted data about the aircraft’s performance, sent its last transmission at 1:07 am and was subsequently switched off. The last voice communication from the crew occurred at 1:19 am, and at 1:21 am the plane’s transponder, which communicated with air-traffic control, was switched off, just as the plane was about to enter Vietnamese airspace over the South China Sea. At 1:30 am Malaysian military and civilian radar began tracking the plane as it turned around and then flew southwest over the Malay Peninsula and then northwest over the Strait of Malacca. At 2:22 am Malaysian military radar lost contact with the plane over the Andaman Sea. An Inmarsat satellite in geostationary orbit over the Indian Ocean received hourly signals from flight 370 and last detected the plane at 8:11 am. Source: https://www.britannica.com/event/Malaysia-Airlines-flight-370-disappearance

Cause: Unknown

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. According to the black box transcript and just before the crash, the pilot said the plane needed “more power”. Reconstructed flight altitude is shown below.

We hope that a thorough and honest investigation announces the truth that to the public.

Deceased Crew and Passengers

Photos Released by the Families

Photos are courtesy of Patricia Frajacomo

Photos released from other Sources

Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13746585/Last-words-doomed-Brazil-passenger-jet-pilots-revealed-black-box-located-following-tragic-crash-killed-62-board.html

Doctors Who Were Killed

The doctors and confirmed victims who were on their way to the Oncology Congress in SP were identified. Photo courtesy

Drs. Arianne Risso and Mariana Belim

Dr. Lionel Ferreira

Dr. Sarah Sells Langer

Thank you for praying for the affected families.

Twelve Miracles

And of 8 doctors who were killed, 7 additional doctors took an earlier flight.

LET US PRAY

Father God, Almighty Creator,

We pray for the affected families, friends, and co-workers of this crash, dear Lord. Bless all the crying eyes, Oh, Mighty One. Send them people who can provide comfort through the miracle of Your Holy Spirit.

You teach us that to be absent from the body is to be present with You, Lord. And we thank You, God, for bringing these people toward Your Light and Love. And as their eyes have No More Tears Forevermore, Father, let that reality also sink into our minds and hearts.

Let us begin to know Your Wonder and Majesty, Lord God. Allow us to comfort the sad, help the sick, and offer empathy to those who need it.

Help the spouses and children who lost their husbands, wives, fathers and mothers. In Your Mighty and Special Ways that surpass our understanding, show Yourself to them in ways that they never could have imagines. And give them the strength to carry on. Give them an impetus to fight for truth and justice.

Help the twelve people who survived the crash by being miraculously diverted to Your Truths, my Lord! Help them to know You in ways they never thought possible.

For all those affected, help us all to bring You and Your Son Jesus Christ tighter to our chests, and more magnificent in our hearts and souls, so that Your Glory and Promises may be revealed to both those who died, and those who still live.

We pray this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

If you don’t know Jesus, please pray with me.

No one is too sinful to be forgiven by God.

