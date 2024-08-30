Share The Rebel Patient™

The “Silencer” Plandemic: Arresting Free Speech

This planned assault on free speech includes:

UK Mass Arrests Citizens for Social Media Posts Containing “Inaccurate” Information

THOUGHT POLICE! UK Arrests Woman for Praying Silently Outside an Abortion Clinic

France Arrests its Own Citizen, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov

Now released on $5.4 million bail, confined to France.

Make no mistake. Telegram anticipated that one day, exactly this would happen and Durov would be arrested. They have had a plan of action for exactly this.

Telegram has told us that even if Durov gets 20 years imprisonment, Telegram will still be there.

Brazil Forced Twitter/X to Leave the Country

These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others. When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts. Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him. We are absolutely not insisting that other countries have the same free speech laws as the United States. The fundamental issue at stake here is that Judge de Moraes demands we break Brazil’s own laws. We simply won’t do that. In the days to come, we will publish all of Judge de Moraes’ illegal demands and all related court filings in the interest of transparency. Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not comply in secret with illegal orders. To our users in Brazil and around the world, X remains committed to protecting your freedom of speech. ------------------- Em breve, esperamos que o Ministro Alexandre de Moraes ordene o bloqueio do X no Brasil – simplesmente porque não cumprimos suas ordens ilegais para censurar seus opositores políticos. Dentre esses opositores estão um Senador devidamente eleito e uma jovem de 16 anos, entre outros. Quando tentamos nos defender no tribunal, o Ministro ameaçou prender nossa representante legal no Brasil. Mesmo após sua renúncia, ele congelou todas as suas contas bancárias. Nossas contestações contra suas ações manifestamente ilegais foram rejeitadas ou ignoradas. Os colegas do Ministro Alexandre de Moraes no Supremo Tribunal Federal estão ou impossibilitados de ou não querem enfrentá-lo. Não estamos absolutamente insistindo que outros países tenham as mesmas leis de liberdade de expressão dos Estados Unidos. A questão fundamental em jogo aqui é que o Ministro Alexandre de Moraes exige que violemos as próprias leis do Brasil. Simplesmente não faremos isso. Nos próximos dias, publicaremos todas as exigências ilegais do Ministro e todos os documentos judiciais relacionados, para fins de transparência. Ao contrário de outras plataformas de mídia social e tecnologia, não cumpriremos ordens ilegais em segredo. Aos nossos usuários no Brasil e ao redor do mundo, o X continua comprometido em proteger sua liberdade de expressão.

⬆️ 49 million views since last night!

Australia Tries to Censor Twitter/X Posts

Leading the charge against free speech was Julie Inman-Grant, Australia’s ‘eSafety commissioner’. A smooth-talking American with a background in Silicon Valley, she was first appointed as Australia’s chief internet censor in 2017. She reached global notoriety in April 2024 when she decided to take X to court under Australia’s Online Safety Act over a video of a non-fatal stabbing of a Christian bishop in Sydney. Inman-Grant argued that its continued circulation risked inciting more violence. X agreed to block access to the video in Australia, but the eSafety commissioner wanted it to be censored worldwide. This absurd request was thankfully dropped less than two months later. Source: https://www.spiked-online.com/2024/08/22/australias-esafety-chief-wants-to-censor-the-whole-world/

EU Tries to Blackmail Elon Musk

UK Police Commissioner Threatens to Arrest Americans for Retweeting UK Riots

“We're coming for you.”

The Metropolitan Police Chief of London has warned that their officials will crack down not only on British citizens for making comments about the UK riots; they will also crack down on American citizens.

What a display of an overreaching abuse of power, and a brazen threat on freedom of speech.

In America: DOJ Jails Someone for a Meme

… and America Says There's No Guarantee of Free Speech

“I think we need to push back on this. There's no guarantee of free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.” See video below 👇

On A Lighter Note

If you wonder why I don’t like to be called “Doctor”, for my MD from USC, my anesthesiology and critical care training from Stanford, or my PhD in Forensic Science, all of Stanford was this way in the 90’s when the hospital ICU wasn't killing people .

“Please call me Margaret.”

Leave a comment