Our first article on Rebecca’s case was in mid-April.

I had just learned of this case, which is similar to that of Grace Schara and Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter by Scott Schara, in that it involved hospital killing protocols. And both are suing the hospitals and staff healthcare providers.

Since April, Rebecca and I have co-authored about twenty articles, many of which held a countdown of days that Northwell Health and over 42 doctors, physician assistants, and nurses had to ask for Rebecca’s case to be dismissed.

However, as a recently described, we don't know exactly when the defendants’ deadline to respond is up. This past Wednesday would have been 20 business days from being served. A week from next Wednesday marks a 30-day deadline.

Serving the Summons and Complaint

Rebecca filed court documents on April 5, 2024. She then served the defendants on April 24, just nineteen days later. On that date, all were served by a professional service company at their place of business.

Interesting but not surprising that years after Danielle's murder, all the same staff were still employed at the same hospital that murdered her.

The Court Documents are found on Rebecca’s website:

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/the-complaint-filed-and-certificate-of-merit/

and on my summary:

The Timeline

April 5, 2024: Rebecca filed her case. She did it in the last 1 hour and 11 minutes before the deadline.

April 24, 2024: 44 defendants were officially served (2 hospital systems and 42 doctors and nurses). Defendants have 20 business days to file a response answering the complaint.

Nothing happened by May 22, 2024, the 20-day deadline.

Perhaps the next deadline is at the 30-day mark, June 5, 2024.

Rebecca continues to cement paperwork with various attorneys, none of which have accepted her case.

https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Rebecca's Substack

