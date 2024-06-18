Going back to school or work and need a vax exemption? You have the right.

Share

God instructs us to be holy, barring our bodies from sin and fornication. This includes keeping our bodies spiritually and physically pure.

For those who worry about work or school exemptions from the next jabs, here are some helpful resources that rightfully defend your bodily autonomy. Requests for forms or sample letters from specific states have been honored, and if your state is missing, just Comment or Message me, and I will add it to this document.

I have also included a couple of sites that list sample pdf letters for ALL STATES, found HERE and HERE , and seen below. Employer mandate forms can be viewed HERE . School mandate forms are HERE . Many other forms are HERE . Templates for all kinds of Vax notices can be directly downloaded by clicking on the red link on THIS PAGE , as seen below:

Please join me below for the deep dive.

Get 20% off forever

BUY ME A COFFEE

My Body, My Temple

In 2022, The Supreme Court ruled that bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a groundbreaking decision just over a week ago, the Ninth Circuit opened the door for jobs, schools, and public entities to be be held liable for injuries caused by Covid vax mandates. In Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc. v. Carvalho, the court implied that if the vax doesn't prevent transmission (and just reduces symptoms), then vaxxes should not have been mandated. Many take this to mean,

“The Covid vax isn’t a vaccine.”

I have posted this entire court ruling in the References below, along with a couple religious exemption letters that may be helpful for those returning to school in the Fall. My previous article covering this court finding is HERE.

Here is a court summary:

And here is my previous article:

Fetal Cell Lines Are Against My Religion

Here is a list of resources that support that fetal cell line HEK-293 was used for vax development or manufacture. The “293” represents 293 LIVE babies removed by Caesarian Section and immediately sacrificed for their organ tissue. They were actually 293 experiments, and some argue this was all from just one baby, whereas others argue, as I hold, that each C-section was an experiment.

Source: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5eecbc7b39d48008de082248/t/614e1ac23202d126c414716f/1632508610950/Sources+on+Aborted+Fetal+Tissue+Use+for+COVID-19+Vaccines.pdf

Here is the same information in text, so you may visit the sources:

Sources on COVID-19 Vaccine Use of Aborted Fetal Tissue All COVID vaccines and their status on aborted fetal tissue use: https://lozierinstitute.org/update-covid-19-vaccine-candidates-and-abortion-derived-cell-lines/ Moderna: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2622-0 Pfizer: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.08.280818v1.full.pdf Johnson & Johnson: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1070-6

NOTE: This is the most important, albeit disturbing, account of how LIVE NEWBORNS were sacrificed for the original HEK-293 cell line from which vaxxes originated; I provide more information on this little-known history below:

Interview with a former vaccine researcher who explains aborted fetal tissue in detail, both in development and testing: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction/

The above link includes the following information:

“Acker dispels the myth that these cell lines are created using spontaneous abortions, simply by understanding that these cells have to be gathered within five minutes of the abortion. A miscarriage would simply not provide cells that were alive enough for researchers to be able to use the cells.

This is where things get very disturbing, because in most cases it’s not a “simple abortion,” but rather, Acker says:

“They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract.

So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic.””

The Origin of LIVE Baby Killings for Vaccine Manufacture, Video Interview of Pamela Acker on John-Henry Wester’s Podcast The John-Henry Westen Show

NOTE: Not surprisingly, this video was banned from YouTube. Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction/

Fetal cell lines include WI-38, MRC-5, HEK-293, PER C-6, and WALVAX-2. WALVAX-2 is not used in vaccines, but is used for therapeutic treatments.

Terminology Guide:  HEK 293 = Human Embryonic Kidney , Experiment 293  PER.C6 = Human embryonic retinal cell  AD26 = the name of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) adenovirus vaccine  BNT162b2 = Pfizer/BioNtech second vaccine  BNT162b1 = Pfizer/BionTech’s first vaccine (they declared as identical).

Religious Exemptions

There are many resources out there for acquiring a religious exemption. It is certainly one of my top three requests, yet people find it difficult to negotiate through the choices.

I have not personally used this source and I would appreciate your feedback. If you know of others that have been helpful, please comment below or send me a direct message. Thank you!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

This is a consultation service ($495) that may be best utilized by a case that requires special at

References

State of Kansas Exemption

Source: https://vaclib.org/

Scroll down the page (https://vaclib.org) to find this information, and then click on “Exemptions”…

… to find this site: https://vaclib.org/exemption.htm and you will see that

ALL STATES with Exemption Pages are Listed Here:

Source:

AND HERE is another site for all 50 States plus D.C.:

Source: http://experimentalvaccines.org/vaccine-exemption-forms/

A Kansas University Form:

A Downloadable Form

Scroll down on this page: https://vaclib.org/exempt/kansas.htm#newforms and find this Downloadable link. Click.

All Downloadable Forms

These are listed in alphabetical order:

See the list of Forms here: https://vaclib.org/exempt/files/index-of-docs.htm#all

State of Nevada Fillable Form

Source: https://www.dochub.com/fillable-form/20187-covid-vaccine-exemption-letter-pdf

St. Louis University of Law Religious Exemption

Source: https://mymedicalfreedom.org/my-body-my-temple-the-constitutional-requirement-for-religious-exemptions-to-a-covid-19-vaccination-mandate/

Health Freedom Defense Fund vs. LAUSD

Source: https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2024/06/07/22-55908.pdf

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It’s your body, and God gave it to you. You could have been born without mental faculty, but you have it and He expects you to use it. And this goes for you and me, both!

Keep fighting for your bodily autonomy! And realize that they no longer have to get your informed consent to participate in a research project!

And HHS sent out a letter to doctors, REMINDING them that pelvic and rectal exams REQUIRE informed consent, especially when done under anesthesia !

Stay out of hospitals! Heck! Stay away from doctors!

“Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.” ~ 1 Corinthians 3:15–17

“Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body. Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.” ~ 1 Corinthians 6:18–20

… you also, as living stones, are being built up as a spiritual house for a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ. ~ 1 Peter 2:5

But He was speaking of the temple of His body. ~ John 2:21

Know that the Lord Himself is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. ~ Psalm 100:3

For not one of us lives for himself, and not one dies for himself; ~ Romans 14:7-9

… and He died for all, so that they who live might no longer live for themselves, but for Him who died and rose again on their behalf. ~ 2 Corinthians 5:15

… who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good deeds. ~ Titus 2:14