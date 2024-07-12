“Dr.” Anthony Fauci and his entourage went door-to-door and lied about how the modified RNA jabs were "safe and effective". Until someone unexpectedly resisted, that is.

Like this woman, see through the lies that try to deceive and cause fear.

Speak up. Show your knowledge.

⬆️ Like this man, question.

Resist.

Resist again.

See our previous post for the transcript of the above interaction between Fauci and the citizen:

Let Us Pray

Keep us strong, Father God.

As we gather together to pray, we first thank You for all You do, and for leading us to this place and time.

Keep us strong. Help us to keep questioning, learning, and growing ever closer to you. Help us to not be deceived, to grow ever more discerning, and to see through the lies of the devil.

Create in us a clean heart, and let our minds rest in Your peace, Your joy, and Your love. Cleanse us from all iniquities, and bring us closer to Your Holy Spirit.

Give us the right words to speak, and help us be Your servants, inside and outside of our homes. Let us trust only You, and help us to refrain from falling for traps set out to cause fear.

Whenever confronted by an evil spirit, let Your Holy Spirit rise up within us. May we oppose evil and keep our swords sharpened for the duration of this spiritual battle!

And as we die to ourselves and become alive to Christ Jesus each day and each hour, grant us Your supernatural strength. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

