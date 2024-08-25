On July 9, 2023, a Brazilian VoePass's ATR 72-500 passenger plane faced a critical situation that ended in a crash, killing all 62 on board. Now we have learned perhaps one more piece of the puzzle on why it crashed.

We covered the crash here:

Share The Rebel Patient™

Despite the alert and recovery systems installed on the aircraft, Flight 2283 could not recover from the stall.

The accident in Vinhedo drew attention to the maintenance state of the aircraft operated by VoePass.

This incident raised numerous questions about the safety and maintenance of aviation equipment, particularly the de-icing system.

In a revealing photo obtained by Fantástico, the inscription "inoperative" can be seen on the de-icing system of the ATR 72-500:

The yellow tab on the upper left corner reads, “Inoperative” 👇

The Yellow Tag reads, “Inoperable”. | Photo Courtesy: Fantástico.

This specific de-icing system is a crucial mechanism pertinent for the safety of the plane under icing conditions at higher altitudes.

The ATR 72-500. | Photo Courtesy: SwissCows.com

What happened to VoePass's ATR 72-500?

According to Terra Brasil Notícias , the de-icing system was inoperative for over one year :

This translation is kindly provided by Patricia Frajacomo Emphases and some paragraph breaks are mine.

Warning lights illuminated, alarms sounded, and the control stick began to shake, but VoePass's ATR 72-500, operating Flight 2283, did not continue flying as expected. This time, the system that should have helped the aircraft exit the stall was not sufficient. The feature that allows the control stick to move forward on its own did not function as it should have. Furthermore, preliminary investigations point to a series of failures in the de-icing system, which are essential for safe operation under icing conditions. These failures were documented as early as July 2023 when a pilot noticed the "inoperative" inscription on the de-icing system of that same aircraft. Photos Reveal Critical Failures in the De-icing System In an effort to understand what went wrong, various photos were examined by investigators. In one of them, dated July 2023, the "inoperative" inscription on the de-icing system is clearly visible. A photo from July 2023 shows the "inoperative" inscription on the aircraft's de-icing system.

Another photo of a VoePass aircraft also displays the "de-icing system inoperative" inscription.

An undated image reveals the absence of a functioning fuel level indicator. The last image was recorded on August 1, 2023, when the aircraft's performance monitor selector button fell off during a flight.

This crucial component also failed less than 10 days before the accident.

How did VoePass respond to the failures? In a statement, VoePass declared that all de-icing system failures on aircraft PS-VPB detected in July 2023 were corrected. The company also assured that during the operation of flight 2283, all systems were functioning properly. 1. VoePass stated that it made the necessary corrections to the failures detected in July 2023. 2. It guaranteed that all systems were operational during flight 2283. 3. It emphasized that the causes of the accident can only be determined by official investigations. The investigation conducted by the Brazilian Air Force's Center for Investigation and Prevention of Accidents (CENIPA) is ongoing. The institution expects to release significant data by the first half of September 2024, aiming to clarify the causes of the accident. What to expect from the CENIPA report? While the final report may take years, it is expected that the preliminary data release will shed light on what led the ATR 72-500 to spiral and crash. Data such as the operation of the de-icing system, the response of the alert systems, and the overall maintenance of the aircraft will be crucial to these conclusions. The tragic crash of VoePass flight 2283 serves as a painful reminder of the importance of rigorous maintenance and the readiness of safety systems in commercial aircraft. The aviation community and passengers await CENIPA's revelations to better understand the events and prevent future tragedies. Until then, the photographs and gathered evidence serve as a warning of the ongoing need for vigilance and improvement in air safety standards.

https://terrabrasilnoticias.com/2024/08/veja-foto-que-comprova-que-sistema-de-degelo-do-aviao-da-voepass-nao-funciona-ha-mais-de-1-ano/

More updates to follow as the investigation continues. We await the official investigation results.

In the meantime, we haven't forgotten who was on board this plane, and the many unanswered questions.

Leave a comment