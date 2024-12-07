Shawn Hendrix Talks On the Phone with JD Vance Team on Modifying the FEMA Response and Flood Plain Rules
We have brought Shawn Hendrix and Operation Shelter to you before, and I think he's a wonderful selection to help bring change to the FEMA Response.
Today, he spent 30 minutes talking on the phone with JD Vance’s Team!
JD was in Asheville visiting with a fireman's family, as he had died in a landslide during the hurricane rescue efforts.
If the Trump administration is going to live up to campaign promises this will be a very big indicator. If they also leave NC hanging as has FEMA…I really don’t want to know.