Grandma and Grandson Have An RV
They will be okay
Before
Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1855033858837696984?s=46
The Video
After
How to Help
Link: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter
Fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/9sezp-help-kids-thrive-despite-acc-challenges
LET US PRAY
🙏
Oh Heavenly and Most Holy Father,
Thank you for blessing this Grandmother and grandchild. As new as their RV is, help them in this new life.
Bless Grandma’s health and heart, calm her spirit and give her Your peace which surpasses all understanding, we pray.
Bless this grandson, who has the opportunity of a lifetime to change from being in trouble with the law to being a good citizen, Holy God!
We ask Your spirit, light, and love to also fall down upon and minister to Shawn’s heart. May he be rejuvenated in his work, blessed by additional finances to help more families, and may his ministry of shelter come to a bountifully wonderful work! May Shawn see Your love in all that he does, and may Your Holiness ring true with all that are touched!
May Your Word reach many! And may we marvel in Your holiness today and every day, Good Lord. Only You are Holy! Only You are Mighty!
Let our songs and prayers rise to Thee!
In Jesus’ Name we pray.
Amen.
🙌
Thank you for getting this together 🙌 :
“ government can’t help, but they take kids away”
