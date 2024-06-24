Share

June 20, 2024 at 11 am PST: Suzanne has confirmed for us that this lovely man IS SAVED and HAS accepted Christ as his Personal Saviour. Thank you for all your prayers as we STAND FIRM for 100% healing!

June 19, 2024: An update is below this article, and I am very sorry this man is scheduled for MAID euthanasia on Monday at 0900. Thank You For Praying He Is Healed and Walking Out of There ~ and in case his faith isn't enough, that he passes in his sleep. Dear Lord, hear our prayers! 🙌 Open the doors to Your Will, because we don't know everything! We SURRENDER ONLY TO YOU!

We Repent of Our Sins! We ask for mercy and forgiveness through the blood of Jesus Christ. And we become His Bride. What more lovely Bride is there other than THE BRIDE OF CHRIST!

Show Yourself to us, we pray. As You have spoken through the Prophets, move Your Mighty Hand! You just need one finger! Please turn the power off or otherwise stop this wretched process that violates both God's authority and human dignity!

Let Us Pray

Father God, Almighty Creator of the Universe, we are desperate for You. We don't just come to You because we need You. We come to You because we love You.

As we die to ourselves and become alive through Christ, we are recreated in His image. That's exactly what God has proven to us through not only the life but the LOVE of Christ that He gave up His Life for ours.

Thank you for listening to our prayers. We lift up this man in Brockville, Ontario to You. We humbly ask You to bless him and show Yourself to him in a very special way so that he knows Your divine love and light.

May Your presence pour out upon him and fill every void, every cancer cell, and every longing for Your true love. May he see himself as Your divine creation made in Your image, and may You heal every bit of cancer, making him whole.

Lord Jesus, cover this man with Your blood, the ultimate sacrifice given so that all men can be forgiven of their sins. Holy Spirit, speak to him in Your still, small voice so that he realizes only You have the power over life and death. Through Your Divine Intervention, top him from euthanizing himself and keep him free from those who want him to die.

Comfort and guide this man or woman, this child or parent. Bless us all through the coming hours, as only You can. Help him bear through this with unfaltering faith, and miraculous healing as only You can provide.

And since the hour is now near, be with him in Your Holy Spirit, leading and guiding him through this passing time.

Bring this man Your divine intervention and help him remain grateful for each breath of life, and for each minute of being a human being made in Your image. Let him realize that only You are the Giver of Life and may he devote his remaining time, as so many of us do, to Your work, Your ministry, and Your lost people who need to be saved from the eternal pit of hell. Bring him forward as Your soldier fighting the enemy!

From America to Australia, from the east to the west and from the north to the south, we ask this from all nations, in the Holy Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

🙏

Please add your agreement in the comments below.

And God bless you as you go about your day, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 🙏 🙌

Please add your own prayer requests below, and yes, you can always message me with any need for prayer. Against all odds, keep your eyes on the things above and never stop believing in miracles!

Second Article Update 6/19/24 at 9:43 pm PST: MAID Is Scheduled for Monday

For those who are in a hurry, I include previous excerpts below.

Urgent Prayer Needed

This was a previous post today:

I received a private email with a question on healing: Why did I add to my prayer for 100% healing another prayer that this man be allowed to pass in his sleep (instead of euthanasia)?

Because healing requires faith. And he may not have enough faith. Or he may not want to be healed, because he wants to leave the world.

He still has free will, and with a prayer for death during sleep, he would avoid God's judgment at committing suicide.

I don't think there is perfect prayer for this man. And I struggle knowing exactly what to pray.

With less than twenty hours left, may God have him either get up and leave, or pass early, in his sleep. God help us. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

The Evil

Make no mistake: MAID deaths are murder. They are the same evil punishment given to those on death row, and they cause drowning.

Believe in Miracles, That Your Reward in Heaven will be High!

This explains my passion. This was my near-death experience during twelve years being bedridden:

P.S. Have you heard of the Joe Tippens Protocol for Cancer? Many are using it for turbo cancer.

I pray that through God's power, natural remedies work better than expected and forfeit the work done by cancer cells!

Updated Joe Tippens Protocol

See more here: https://mycancerstory.rocks