A Call to Support RFK Jr for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
I received this in my email today:
Link: https://ima-action.revv.co/rfk-letter?
WHAT I REALLY THINK
We don’t know if RFK Jr is the real deal, but I offer you this, and may God be with him:
And here are some statistics on the general health of Americans:
LET US PRAY
🙏
Holy Father,
We come before You in humble heart and spirit, asking for forgiveness of our sins and putting our faith into Your service.
Bless those who want to help our country and its people, Holy God. If it be Thy will, please bless RFK Jr and his confirmation on January 29th.
We know that no weapon formed against us shall prosper!
Help us, keep us in Your will. In the Name of Jesus.
Amen. 🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And may God bless all the work of your hands and the steps of your feet Dr. Aranda!
Thank you so very much, you are a National Treasure!
👍praying for our country.